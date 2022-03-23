The Sims 4 devs are teasing [redacted]

The Sims 4 devs are teasing a major [redacted] announcement, which could mean anything from a kit up to a new expansion pack. But given the excitement the folks at Maxis are putting out, it seems likely that this will be a pretty major announcement – and given the very negative reaction to the very buggy wedding DLC, the game probably needs something big right now.

The devs have used the [redacted] gag to tease several Sims 4 announcements in the past, and as fansites like Sims Community have noted, they’re at it again. The mysterious [redacted] has new features, new shoes, and new object text, the devs are very excited about it, and no, they’re not telling us anything more at this time.

We got a Sims 4 roadmap earlier this year laying out the updates for the first quarter of 2022, but that roadmap runs out at the end of March. It’s been nearly a year since the last major expansion pack, Cottage Living, and the devs had been in a cadence of twice-yearly expansion launches since 2018.

For now, a big fix for the My Wedding Stories DLC is on the way, and the devs have just implemented a major Neighborhood Stories update.

“omg just tell us now it’ll be fine!! 😉” pic.twitter.com/MxoEWWX8fE — 💖 SimGuruNova 💖 (@SimGuruNova) March 15, 2022

