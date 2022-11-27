Sims 4 house build is perfect for that winter Christmas spirit

This gorgeous winter Sims 4 house build is the perfect inspiration for your Christmas adventures in the life sim. ‘Tis the season, after all – the cold is settling in, mince pies are in the shops, and Mariah Carey is rousing from her annual slumber to herald the coming of Santa Claus season. What better way to get in a cosy Christmas mood, then, than by building your own winter lodge in the EA Maxis building game?

The Sims 4 snowy winter lodge is a gorgeous Sims 4 build from creator Fab Flubs, who has crafted a gorgeous wooden home among tall trees in a crisp white winter wonderland. It’s a very picturesque scene, the sort of place you might imagine yourself renting while on a getaway Scandinavian vacation, with plenty of room to bring the whole family and settle in.

The outdoor area offers some frosty benches, a well that probably isn’t much use at this time of year, and several tool racks and log stacks – the ones out in the open smartly covered in a fresh dusting of snowflakes, while those tucked under the balcony and stairs shelter more from the elements. There’s also a fire pit, and a driveway left clear of snow to suggest the former presence of a parked vehicle.

Making your way inside gives way to a wonderfully compact layout of seating and dining areas, complete with roaring log fire and multicoloured mittens dangling from the walls. It’s the sort of build that leaves me simultaneously eager to fire up The Sims 4 for myself and start building, and in a sort of paralysis knowing that I’ll never quite manage something as pretty and neatly organised as this for myself. Thankfully for those of us with a little less craft of our own, Flubs has made the winter house available on The Sims Resource.

As if that weren’t enough, those of you looking to learn a little bit more about what goes into making a place like this can watch a timelapse of Fab Flubs building and decorating the whole thing. At a rather impressive 25 minutes sped up, we can only begin to marvel at how long the full build time clocked in at. If nothing else, it’s incredibly mesmerising to watch a master go to work, seeing the whole thing come to life in Flubs’s talented hands.

Rather astonishingly, this build requires no Sims 4 CC or mods – it’s all done in the regular game, built in the world of Mt. Komorebi that was introduced as part of The Sims 4 expansion pack Snowy Escape. Comments on the video suggest that the build is so stunning they wish they could visit it in real life – we’d certainly have to agree!

If you fancy giving a winter build a shot, you can now play The Sims 4 for free. While you might not need custom content for this build, there’s certainly plenty that the best Sims 4 CC can add to your next design. You may also want to try out Sims modding, in which case the best Sims 4 mods is a great place to start. Just be wary of an animal aging Sims 4 bug that’s been causing unexpected tragedy for some players.

Image credit: Fab Flubs and EA.