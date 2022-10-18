You can finally download The Sims 4 for free; EA announced that the simulation game is free-to-play across all platforms as of October 18, 2022. They’re also hosting a special stream event to announce more about what’s in the works and the future of The Sims. Could we possibly be getting a Sims 5 release date?

The stream goes live today on YouTube and Twitch at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST. For now, here are the places you can download The Sims 4 once it finally goes free-to-play later today.

The Sims 4 free-to-play download

You can download The Sims 4 for free on your PC either on the EA app, Steam, or via Origin. The base game is completely free, though you can check out our guide to the best Sims 4 expansion packs and the best Sims 4 mods if you’re looking to add to, or tinker with the game.

That’s how to download The Sims 4 for free. There’s a wide range of DLC content available for The Sims 4, you can even install custom content with our Sims 4 CC guide and the best Sims 4 CC creators and packs. If you’re wondering if your PC is up to the task of running the game, here are the Sims 4 system requirements, as well as the best Sims 4 cheats to get you started.