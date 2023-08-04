The Sims 4 August update trots out a paddock full of horse fixes

A new The Sims 4 update packs in plenty of fixes for the recently released Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion. The recent equine-themed addon is a ton of fun, but it’s been pretty heavily laden with bugs and glitches. Thankfully, the Sims team at EA Maxis addresses a lot of key issues with this latest set of The Sims 4 patch notes, so you can jump back into one of the best life games and get on with your adventures.

While there’s a lot to enjoy in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch, there’s been no shortage of ridiculous bugs going around, with all manner of bizarre and glitchy behavior as you ride them around your neighborhood. Perhaps the silliest of these is that when manually aging up Foals while they’re dazed, they would begin standing upright as you rode them around. A very impressive trick, to be sure, but perhaps not the safest mode of travel.

Fortunately, this The Sims 4 patch changes many of the most commonly reported bugs and glitches in the new update. There’s also some improvements to the Create-A-Sim settings for Horse Ranch, and a few fixes for new build mode items – you can now put rounded corners on your ranch and paddock fencing! The full Sims 4 patch notes for the August 3 update are down below, so read on for all the details.

The Sims 4 update August 3 2023 – version 1.99.305.1020 patch notes

Here are the full The Sims 4 patch notes for update 1.99.305.1020 (version 1.99.305.1220 on Mac, or 1.79.21 on consoles):

Base Game

The female outfit with a foldover sweater (yfBody_EF18LongPant_RedandWhite) now keeps its hands to itself when the camera is far away.

Circular Roofs once again have shingles that lay properly.

L-shaped stairs that are two or more tiles wide no longer have a misplaced triangular section on the side.

Floor and Ceiling Pattern names have been updated since they now apply to both. Try them out for Painted Ceilings if you have not already!

Lessons about camera controls now have images that include the updated Free Camera. If you haven’t tried it out yet, use it to check out Ceilings that you now can customize!

Growing Together

The ‘Screen Smarts’ Moodlet that children get for watching the ‘Brainchild Learning’ television channel now has text in all languages.

Horse Ranch

Live Mode

Dazed newborn Foals that are fed an Age-Up Treat now become adults who maintain their “Horseness” when going on rides so they don’t walk upright like Sims.

Sims occasionally were stuck staring into space while starting activities such as eating or cooking. It turns out this was a possible side effect of going home from another location via ‘Ride Home.’ Well, no longer! Sims now can enjoy their post-ride meal.

Sims on Horseback who select a ‘Community Job’ from the Ranch Community Board now remain mounted in most cases when heading to the Job.

For new games in Chestnut Ridge, Emily now only recommends affordable starter lots.

The Welcome Wagon no longer sometimes overstays its welcome because nothing says ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’ like a bladder mishap on the porch.

‘Ask About The Community’ on a Chestnut Ridge resident now consistently shows the neighborhood Ranch Community Board when selecting ‘View Board.’

Horses that are uncomfortable now shake their head less frequently while trotting or cantering. To learn more about how a Horse is feeling, just hover the cursor over the Horse or ask an unhappy Horse What’s Wrong?’

Horses move more naturally while walking, trotting, and cantering.

Horses running around for Fun now run in more direct paths and avoid running through Gates.

When engaging camera auto-follow on the active Sim who is riding on a lot with walls set to “Medium” or “Tall,” the rider now remains firmly mounted instead of skyrocketing above the world. Sims are better off exploring worlds from the relative safety of the saddle!

Sims keep their hands on the reins when their Horse moves on his or her own.

Sims making Nectar no longer freeze up when another Sim uses certain greetings with them or when making jokes about Body Hair. It’s just a neighborly hello with jokes on hold until after the Nectar is made!

The Mysterious Rancher now pays the full amount of Simoleons when a Sim sells multiple bottles of Nectar at once.

Selecting ‘Hire a Ranch Hand’ on a Ranch Community Board and then switching to a Child now shows the initial Sim’s phone interface after selecting ‘Call to Hire Ranch Hand.’

Horse Training options that the Sim cannot afford now have a tooltip that correctly states the Sim’s name.

Sims who are not Father Winter no longer travel to locations such as the Equestrian Center via fireplaces. Chimney transportation is reserved!

Sims now can enter only one Horse Competition at a time. This prevents Horses from sometimes getting confused and staying in the Equestrian Center.

Sims who lose an Elder Horse friend or acquaintance to death or who witness one passing now have a ‘Mourning Horse’ Moodlet. Rest in peace, noble steed.

On Horse Jumps, “Practice Advanced Jumps” now kicks up dust from the ground properly when the Horse knocks off the top rail.

When selling many Mini Goats or Mini Sheep in rapid succession, the chance of one being left behind and i n v i s i b l e is lower now. If you encounter this, save and reload to resolve the issue.

Lots you can visit no longer have the ‘Place Animal…’ interaction.

‘Sniff’ and ‘Nuzzle’ interactions with Foals and Adult Horses no longer occasionally contort the Sim’s arms.

Manure/poop is more performant at the gameplay engine level. You heard that right – we 'polished' this fertilizer powerhouse.

Horses in locked, enclosed spaces or who otherwise cannot get to the edge of the lot now can be sold successfully.

Build Mode

Rust’n Chic Table Lamp now can live a life independent of walls. It now slots onto the typical horizontal surfaces rather than snapping to walls.

Paddock Fencing and Sturdy Ranch Fencing now can be built with rounded corners.

Rancher’s Dream Window’s black design now is fully black.

Cormac Pine End Table’s white design now has a white swatch.

Create-A-Sim

Selecting a premade shape for a Horse’s head now preserves the Mane and Tail Color and any Feathers. Did you know in real life that the Arabian’s concave head profile is described as “dish”-shaped and muzzles (noses) with a convex profile are called a “Roman nose?”

Horses now are fully visible after undoing accessories while the “Coat Color & Pattern” section is still highlighted. No i n v i s i b l e Horses here!

Premade face shapes for Sims were missing for games that had Horse Ranch and not Werewolves. They’re back now!

‘Plan Outfits’ for Foals now includes Mane and Forelock selection.

Foals now have better framing in the Gallery. Who can resist that cute face??

The English riding outfit (ymBody_EP14RidingDressage_LogoBlueLt) now shows up with the ‘Feminine’ filter.

The fringe jacket (yfTop_EP14JacketFringed_SolidBrown) now tucks into bottoms properly.

The ‘Jumpsuits’ category for the ‘Masculine’ filter no longer includes a few errant tops.

The ‘Boomtown Maverick’ Styled Look no longer has two errant color swatches.

