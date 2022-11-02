The Sims 4 update lets Sims run from fire, but won’t stop the burns

A new The Sims 4 update just rolled out, letting your Sims run away from fire and when travelling longer distances. However, there’s currently no escaping the burns in one of the best life games on PC, as development studio EA Maxis says it is currently still at work on a fix for the run of overly aggressive and mean Sims currently plaguing the management game.

The Sims 4 update 1.93.129 arrived on PC and Mac on November 1 (alongside the equivalent fixes in version 1.66 on consoles). In it are several key bug fixes – the most notable of which is a change to the running behaviour of Sims. All things being well, Sims will now run when told to ‘go here’ as long as the distance is long enough, they aren’t lazy, and they don’t currently have a debuff that would prevent them from running. This also means that they should now correctly run from fires, “unless they don’t.”

In addition, a fix to Sims 4 Werewolves should now see newly transformed lycanthropes adopt appropriate fur patterns, rather than simply defaulting to an all-black look. However, one of the most prevalent problems in the game right now – a bug causing an overwhelming increase in mean interactions – is not addressed in the current patch. Following an update in October, many players reported that all their Sims have begun being automatically mean and are now constantly insulting one another.

The team says it “is hard at work on investigations and fixes for some high priority issues including overly aggressive/mean Sims, same face toddlers, and the wants and fears toggle not working.” However, it notes that there is currently no date for when these issues might be fixed, but that it will keep players informed as to the progress on these topics.

It’s also worth noting that, as with all updates, it’s worth backing up your game if you use any mods as these can sometimes be affected by updates. Some Simmers on Reddit say they have dipped into modding for the first time recently as a result of being unable to deal with the incessant jibes caused by the mean Sims glitch. One tool in particular, MC Command Center, has a specific toggle to disable ‘autonomous mean’ interactions that largely curbs the problem while players wait for an official fix.

If you’re curious about the best Sims 4 mods to tweak your game, or wanting to dip into the world of Sims custom content with some of the best Sims 4 CC, we’ve got you covered. If you haven’t tried out one of the best simulation games of all time, you can now download The Sims 4 for free to try it out.