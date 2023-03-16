Texas Chainsaw Massacre release date confirmed, Steam demo incoming

Pull on your aprons and sharpen your meat hooks – the Texas Chainsaw Massacre release date has finally been confirmed, with the multiplayer horror game and rival to Dead by Daylight also heading for a new Steam demo in the near future, followed by a full launch on PC Game Pass. Based on the 1974 movie of the same name and considered an official part of the series’ canon, we’ll finally get our hands on Texas Chainsaw Massacre later this year.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre release date is set for August 18. Based on our own TCM preview, it looks like a welcome twist on the multiplayer, asymmetrical horror genre. A team of survivors (or, as developer Gun prefers to call them, “victims”) faces a squad of killers, in locations lovingly recreated from the terrifying 1974 movie. Made in collaboration with some of the film’s original creators, the game serves as a quasi-prequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and aims for extreme fidelity to its classic source material.

Though August 18 may seem a while away, a test period for Texas Chainsaw Massacre has also been confirmed and will launch on May 25. In even better news, when the full Texas Chainsaw Massacre release date rolls around, you’ll be able to scoop the survival game on PC Game Pass. Check out the latest trailer below:

Each victim and killer has their own unique abilities. Leatherface, for example, is a brute force, almost tank-like unit who can carve through locked doors and obstacles made by the victims. That’s contrasted with the Hitchhiker, whose lean, nimble physique lets him follow players into vents and crawl spaces – Edwin Neal, who played the Hitchhiker in the original film, returns to the character in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre game.

Take a look at some of the other best multiplayer games if you want to kill time – no pun intended – before August 18. You can also get ahead of 2023 with some of the best upcoming games making their way to your PC.