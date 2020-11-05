Epic Store’s next free game is a bullet hell take on Typing of the Dead

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. Today, you can grab Dungeons 3 from the store (sorry, the Wargame: Red Dragon freebie has been delayed) and Epic has revealed next week’s free title, too. That’ll be The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, which brings together bullet hell shooters, Typing of the Dead, and The Exorcist into one unlikely package.

You’ll be able to grab The Textorcist from the usual promotion page on November 12 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT. It’ll be available until November 19 at those same times, when it’ll be replaced by a new freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a zero dollar price tag, and it’ll remain in your Epic library forever, just as with any game you’d paid money for.

The Textorcist puts you in the clergy collar of Ray Bibbia, an exorcist for hire in the midst of a demonic outbreak. To fight the hordes of Hell, you need to type in your exorcisms just like in the educational software of your youth. You’ve just got Lucifer instead of Mavis Beacon. And as you’re doing that, you’ve gotta dodge a shmup-style hail of bullets.

For now, you can check out a trailer below.

