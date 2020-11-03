Epic Store delays this week’s free game, offers a replacement instead

Another Thursday is here and – wait, no, it’s not Thursday, is it? The Epic Games Store has hit some sort of snag in rolling out the next addition to its lineup of free PC games, so we won’t actually be getting the Cold War RTS Wargame: Red Dragon after all. Instead, this week’s freebie is Dungeons 3.

Dungeons 3 will be free on the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on November 5 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 15:00 GMT, and will be available until November 12 at those same times. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library forever.

Dungeons 3 – as with previous entries in the series – will look pretty familiar to fans of the classic Dungeon Keeper games. It’s a strategy game where you play as an underground villain, building a dungeon full of traps to keep invading heroes from raiding your treasures and stopping your plans.

As for why we’ve gotten the switch this week, Epic simply says that the free launch of Wargame: Red Dragon has been “temporarily delayed”.

The release of Wargame: Red Dragon has been temporarily delayed, and will not be this week’s upcoming free game as previewed last week. Instead, we’ll be offering Dungeons 3 for free on the Epic Games Store from November 5 through November 12.https://t.co/mqSSRoz26l — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 2, 2020

For now, you can grab Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered from Epic for a last-minute dose of Halloween games. There are also always plenty of free Steam games to check out, if that’s more your speed.