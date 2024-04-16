Where would PC gaming be without mods, eh? Sometimes we want new attire, quests, characters, and DLC-sized expansions for our favorite games, and other times we want to fly around Los Santos as Goku while fighting Godzilla. Funny how life is always about balance, isn’t it? When it comes to mods then, The Witcher 3 is one of many PC stalwarts that’s no stranger to them, and it looks like the scene is going to get even bigger, as CD Projekt Red finally starts open playtests for the game’s public modding tools.

Late last year CD Projekt Red announced an official Witcher 3 mod editor was going to be released for free, with the tool allowing anyone to make new content for the RPG game. The tool will undoubtedly breathe new life into The Witcher 3, while CDPR works on The Witcher 4 and a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. Witcher 3 mods have always been popular, but now we could be looking at them on the level we do for Skyrim, with astounding creations becoming even more commonplace.

Last we heard, the mod editor was coming in 2024, and now CDPR has announced a Witcher 3 REDkit playtest that everyone can request access to for free, if you think you’ve got what it takes to make a mod that is. While anyone can request access, it does require you to own a copy of The Witcher 3 to use it.

I requested access on Steam and got an email granting me the use of the REDkit mere minutes later, so don’t hesitate to give it a go.

CDPR says the REDkit tool “is based on the same set of tools that were used by our developers to create the game and should allow for nearly limitless freedom in modding it” and that it is still scheduled to release in full “later this year.” The version we’re using right now is in beta, so CDPR warns that there could be some issues.

If you’re wondering exactly what you can make with the tool, CDPR says anyone with the dedication can achieve anything “from crafting new quests, items, weapons, and characters to developing animations, entire storylines, and new territories.”

CD Projekt Red has always tried to do its best by modders, with the Witcher 3 next gen even incorporating mods and reimbursing their creators. This just feels like the next step, and you can easily get involved with the Witcher 3 Redkit right here.

