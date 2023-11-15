The Witcher 3 is getting an official mod editor as CD Projekt Red announces that in 2024 the tool will be released and allow almost anyone to make mods for the RPG, completely opening the door to fan creations that could range from small cosmetic changes to entirely original quests. Mods for The Witcher 3 are already massive, but this will change the game.

There are already thousands of The Witcher 3 mods for the RPG game, and next year it looks like we’re going to be getting a whole lot more. CD Projekt Red has released a statement about the upcoming The Witcher 3 tool, which you can read below.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!” the game’s official X/Twitter account says.

“It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content. We’re planning on releasing it for free in 2024. Stay tuned – we’ll have more to share next year!”

With modding a core part of the player experience for Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 players, this is absolutely incredible news. I’m unsure how in-depth the mod editor in the game will be, but giving all players who own the game the chance to play around with making content is sure to keep us busy until Witcher 4 – or whatever it ends up being called.

CDPR already paid and credited Witcher 3 next-gen modders, making sure any mods that were included in the official release saw their creators properly reimbursed. So this new mod tool is just another way the studio wants to involve the community in its games, which will help keep them alive for even longer.

After the disaster that was the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, I keep respecting CD Projekt Red’s subsequent decisions. With The Witcher remake release date nowhere to be seen the team could be focusing on that, or so many other things, but instead, it puts this forward for the community. CDPR has been steadily winning back trust, one decision at a time.

While The Witcher 4 release date is a while off the prospect of even more mods from talented and dedicated players will keep us busy, especially if we get extra quests and content integrations that feel like they’ve come from CDPR itself.

In the meantime, we’ve got some excellent fantasy games and open-world games you need to try out, with The Witcher 3 chief among them.

