Free games: deck-building 4X Thea 2 is free to keep on GOG

We’re always on the lookout for free PC games, and there’s one you can grab right now if you’re quick. It’s Thea 2: The Shattering, and it’s a 4X game by some ex-Witcher developers that blends elements of card-battlers like Gwent and old-school RPG games. You can pick up a free copy for the next 45 hours or so over on GOG.

Thea 2 is worth the trip, because it’s a fascinating mix of genres. Set in a fantasy world inspired by the Slavic myths that underpin the world of the Witcher, it uses a 4X framework for a survival game where you’ll have to fight in card-based battles in order to endure.

You play as a mythical deity and must guide your small band of followers to prosperity. You’ll have to start from scratch, but once you get going, you’ll have the option to build towns, engage in war or diplomacy, and of course, build lethal decks of cards that will determine what your options are once battles break out. You can also play in co-op multiplayer if you want to bring a friend along for the journey.

Here’s the trailer, which tells the story of an unfortunate rat:

If that’s not quite enough to take your fancy, GOG has around 30 demos available to try as part of its spring Games Festival, which kicks off today. There are plenty of deals on classic games, and when you buy them on GOG, you’re getting a version that’s free of DRM.

To grab your copy of Thea 2: The Shattering, just head to the GOG front page and click the redeem button on the banner. You’ve got until April 1 to claim it for free.

