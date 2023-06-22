Hunt to your heart’s content in this free game on Epic

theHunter Call of the Wild is one of those simulation games you jump into to kick back and kill some time. Explore some stunning settings while aiming to take down the biggest animals the world has to offer in theHunter Call of the Wild. If the experience sounds appealing to you at all, then you’ve picked the perfect time to show interest. You can grab the atmospheric game now for free on Epic, along with a couple of other titles in the store’s changing cycle.

One of my favorite things about Epic’s digital storefront is the group of. games it offers for free on a regular basis. All you have to do to claim them is download the launcher and have an account. No strings attached! The store is currently offering three games for free to keep, including Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms’ Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, and theHunter Call of the Wild. Epic is also hosting a sale on all of the hunting game’s DLCs.

You can find them on Epic here, but you’re gonna have to be fast. You can get theHunter Call of the Wild for free until Thursday, June 29. The same date applies to Idle Champions, but The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk will be available for free for a bit longer with its deal ending on Thursday, July 6.

Hunting not your thing? Idle Champions is a D&D-inspired strategy management game that you can enjoy idly. Its Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack that is currently on offer includes a few recently rebalanced champions for you to play with. The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk is the other free game currently up for grabs, and it’s a funny yet challenging tactical RPG full of lively humor and silly encounters.

