Grab this triple pack of RGB fans for a ludicrously low price

There’s a Thermaltake RGB fan deal on right now that can save you nearly a third off the price of the company’s SWAFAN 120mm fans. The triple pack of blowers will not only upgrade your PC’s cooling but also provide a huge hike in RGB dazzle, thanks to the 30 LEDs per fan.

The best PC fan contenders also include removable and reversible fan blades so that you can mount them either to blow or suck air without having to fully flip the fans around and have the support braces visible. The removable blades also allow you to properly clean the blades of these Thermaltake fans with water, rather than just vacuuming and brushing away dirt.

The fans are rated to spin at up to 2000rpm while kicking out up to 30dB of noise. That makes them not the quietest fans around on paper but tests show they actually keep pace with plenty of competitors when it comes to noise for the amount of airflow you get.

The RGB lighting on these fans is situated on both the outer rims of and on the inner hub, with the light from the latter dissipated through the translucent fan blades. They look absolutely dazzling.

Originally costing $120, and more recently selling for $82, this triple pack – that includes three reverse fans blades – is going for just $52 right now on Amazon, making this a great value upgrade.

If you’re more interested in the easy of connection of a single-cable RGB fan system, you might instead want to check out Corsair’s iCUE Link range or indeed Thermaltake’s own EX range of fans. Or, you can find an even wider range of recommendations in our best PC fan guide.