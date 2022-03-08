Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ endgame is a randomised dungeon

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out in just over two weeks, and the shape of Gearbox’s latest FPS game is beginning to come clear. Now the developer has revealed just what Wonderlands’ endgame will look like – a randomised dungeon with gun-vomiting bunnies.

As a fantasy game take on Gearbox’s Borderlands franchise, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands needs elaborate dungeons filled with loot for players to explore when the game goes live. The developer has lifted the lid on Chaos Chamber, a replayable dungeon with randomised elements that serves as “the core endgame loop of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands”.

Each Chaos Chamber consists of six unique rooms, punctuated by two boss encounters. There will be optional side objectives, such as defeating enemies in specific areas or protecting a statue of Tina’s unicorn Butt Stallion from gangs of vandals. These earn crystals, which can be collected to unlock more powerful loot or add various buffs to the characters – or even debuffs, which make the run harder but will net bigger rewards.

Successful runs will last around 20-30 minutes. After completing a run, players are sent to the Loot of Chaos area. Here, players can spend the specific Chaos Chamber currencies – Crystals and Moon Orbs – to upgrade their gear or take a chance on the weapon-vomiting rabbit statues. You can check it out in the trailer below, as performed by the Kinda Funny lot.

PCGamesN checked out Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands last week and found it enjoyable, but still needs to be “less Borderlands, more DnD”.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out on March 25.