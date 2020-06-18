Titanfall 2, A Way Out, and Dead Space 3 are all on Steam now

Until now, one of the absolute best first person shooter campaigns ever made has been absent from Steam, but that ends today: Titanfall 2, along with Dead Space 3 and A Way Out, are all now available on Steam, as EA gears up for what would have been its E3 presentation tonight.

Titanfall 2 is the game Respawn made before Apex Legends, and it’s about a man and his mech. As rifleman Jack Cooper, you’re forced to suddenly take the place of your mentor and assume the role of pilot to his Titan, BT-7274. Together, you’ll have to fight off bounty hunters, explore massive terraforming facilities, and even flit back and forth across time in order to stop an evil corporation from building a planet-wrecking superweapon.

It is without a doubt one of the best single-player shooter campaigns I’ve ever played, and that has as much to do with Respawn’s constantly creative level design as it does with the wonderful sense of movement and punchy weapon feedback you get from the arsenal of conventional and energy weapons. You also get to ride around in a giant mech, which never gets old. It’s 67% off the list price for the Steam launch.

A Way Out is the co-op prison-break adventure from Hazelight, the developer behind the stirring Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. You (and potentially a friend) pick one of two escapees, and you’ll each experience the story from their perspective as they’re ultimately forced to question each other’s loyalty.

Then of course there’s Dead Space 3, which did not exactly elicit rounds of applause when it originally arrived on PC in 2013. But a lot of the blowback it got at the time had to do with the fact that microtransactions were still fairly new at the time, and many of the ‘rules’ as we now know them weren’t yet established. Dead Space 3 is a sci-fi horror game and it tells the story of engineer Isaac Clarke and Sgt. John Carver’s journey to destroy the necromorph menace once and for all. Both A Way Out and Dead Space 3 are currently 50% the usual list price.

We’ll be tuning in tonight for EA Play, which promises to unveil more of the company’s plans for the future – which we’re hoping involves more games on more platforms going forward.

In the meantime, if you haven’t already done so, go play Titanfall 2, immediately!