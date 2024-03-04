Respawn rumored to be making a new Titanfall game, but not Titanfall 3

Titanfall developer Respawn is reportedly working on a new game in the universe, but not Titanfall 3, for some reason. This is according to Jeff Grubb, who regularly discusses gaming scoops on his Game Mess Mornings podcast.

On March 4’s episode — which you can listen to below — Grubb claims that Titanfall‘s director Steve Fukuda is leading a development team at Respawn that is working on a new entry in the FPS games‘ universe.

“There are always conversations about Titanfall 3. Whenever I do look into it, they’re not making Titanfall 3, they just straight up aren’t,” Grubb says about the studio’s plans. However, he adds that Respawn is working on a prototype that’s still in the “very early stages” of development.

“They do have another team that has been kicking around a skunkworks project,” he said, “and that is from the director of the original Titanfall. This game, as it stands today, as far as I understand, is a Titanfall game, it’s in the Titanfall universe. But everyone I talk to keeps saying, ‘Well it’s not, don’t get in you’re mind that it’s Titanfall 3, like a game with online multiplayer and a single-player campaign.'”

He followed up with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, “OK. Look. It’s not Titanfall 3. But it does seem like it will involve Titans in some way.”

True or not, fans have been clamoring for a genuine sequel for years. Titanfall 2 was released in 2016, and since then rumors have been floated about tie-in games or a straight-up sequel. And in February 2023, Bloomberg reported that an unannounced Apex Legends game called Titanfall Legends had been canceled at Respawn.

It looks like our hopes for a sequel in earnest have been dashed, but it seems as if something is brewing. In the meantime, there are plenty of multiplayer games to keep us busy, or we have a guide to Titanfall 2 classes if you’re still loading up that game.

