Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is the fastest selling game in the series

When Will Freeman asked in our Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 review (hereby known as THPS 1+2 because acronyms are fun) “Does the world really need another Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster?”, he came to the conclusion that we absolutely did need it.

It turns out that everyone else really wanted a remake of THPS 1+2 as well! Activision Blizzard’s Twitter account tweeted that the game has now sold over a million units worldwide. This makes it the fastest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game to reach this lofty milestone, which is a stunning achievement given just how popular the original games were.

It’s worth noting that the skateboard game isn’t on Steam yet, and that this total includes sales figures from console, too. Epic Games doesn’t publicise the individual game sales figures, so we can’t really break down how many of those sales were for PC. It’s safe to say though that THPS 1+2 has probably outsold Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD, which has been delisted on Steam for some time.

‘The Birdman’ himself reacted to the news, thanking all the fans for their support. Tony Hawk is one of the most pleasant people on Twitter, so it’s rather reassuring that people are doing something nice for him for a change.

Thank you to all of the diehard THPS fans that inspired our @TonyHawkTheGame remaster; you were the catalyst for all this success. https://t.co/FrjKk7egqq — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 14, 2020

You probably don’t need yet another endorsement, as you’re probably more interested in Kickflip McTwisting to your heart’s content, but I’ve also thoroughly enjoyed THPS 1+2. It is so much more than a simple HD remaster. It keeps everything that made the original games fun, while adding more tricks and expanding what’s there in meaningful ways. Having that celebrity in the game as the new model for one of the secret characters had me in stitches!