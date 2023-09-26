Relive your childhood in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, now on Steam

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is one of those game bundles that just brings up some of my deepest core memories. If you had access to games as a kid, you’ll probably remember doing some wild tricks on your virtual skateboard in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Following Iron Galaxy and Vicarious Visions’ fully remastered bundle of the first and second Pro Skater, Activision saw the duo published on multiple platforms. It was previously only available on PC via Epic Games, but we Steam users are finally getting to play it as it comes to Valve’s store.

You read that right, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to Steam, and you’ll get to snag the nostalgia-inducing skateboard game much sooner than you may think. The Steam version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater will release on Tuesday, October 3. If you opt to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll get a special skater, The Ripper, and unique retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen.

You’ll also gain access to other special retro-themed content for the Create-A-Skater mode with the deluxe version. For players unfamiliar with Tony Hawk’s beloved games, they allow you to play as the legendary man himself. You’ll skate your way through mind-blowing trick combos while listening to the 90s and early 2000s-esque soundtrack.

That’s not all, though, as you can also play alongside a friend in a local co-op mode. If you prefer some more competitive play, you can also go up against other pro skaters in different online multiplayer modes and skate your way through the leaderboards. For those of you looking to scratch a creative itch, there are a couple of cool sandbox-y areas in-game.

One is Create-A-Skater, where you customize your pro as you’d like. Honestly, it’s kind of like The Sims but more sporty. The other is Create-A-Park, where you get to show off your style and express your creativity by designing the skate arena of your dreams. If this sounds like fun, you can wishlist it now on Steam to grab it as soon as it drops.

