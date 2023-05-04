Torchlight Infinite codes May 2023

Want some Torchlight Infinite codes? It may still be in early access, but the latest game in the action RPG series is now close to its official launch day. As it is a free game, it does offer ways to earn in-game premium currency without spending a penny.

So if you want some Torchlight Infinite codes to redeem in the free PC game, you’ve come to the right place. Unfortunately, no codes have arrived during the early access period, but there are other ways to obtain some free stuff. We will add new Torchlight Infinite codes in due course, but for now, here’s everything you need to know in order to get some starting Jagged Primocrysts.

New Torchlight Infinite codes

Sadly, as of the time of writing, there are no active Torchlight Infinite codes. However, you can at least do a few things to get some free stuff.

For example, in the settings menu, if you bind your email address to your game account in the other tab, you can get 100 Jagged Primocrysts.

How to get Torchlight Infinite Discord code

Another way to get free stuff is by joining the official Torchlight Infinite Discord server. First, open the Discord app and accept the invite to the Discord server. From here, click on the ‘discord-reward’ channel and grab your code from there. Doing so will reward you with 50 Jagged Primocrysts.

How to redeem Torchlight Infinite codes

When XD releases some Torchlight Infinite codes, redeeming them is more straightforward here than in other games, as you can enter them in the app. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Upon launching Torchlight Infinite, click the options icon in the top-right corner and go to settings.

In the ‘Other’ tab, there is an option to ‘Redeem Code’, in which you can type in the code.

If successful, your rewards will then appear in your game’s mailbox.

While there aren’t any Torchlight Infinite codes so far, be sure to follow the instructions about to grab some other freebies in the RPG game. While you wait for codes to arrive, check out our Torchlight Infinite tier list to choose the best class to smash your enemies to pieces.