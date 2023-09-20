What are the Total War: Pharaoh system requirements? Taking on the role of an ancient leader and recreating history has always been a high point in the Total War games, but the games have come a long way, graphically, since Shogun, which was released back in 2000. Looking towards the next release, Pharaoh, is your system ready to tackle sprawling wars across a vibrant desert landscape?

If you’re working with a dated PC build or gaming laptop, the Total War: Pharaoh minimum requirements are very low, preventing the need to upgrade to modern hardware. Much like other strategy games such as Civilization or Crusader Kings, the focus is never really on graphical fidelity, and the best experience comes with low loading times to reduce the grind of long sessions.

You only need an Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD FX-4300 CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 or better. Being able to run a modern game on decade-old hardware just goes to show you don’t always need the best graphics card or gaming CPU to enjoy the latest games.

Here are the Total War: Pharaoh system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD FX 4300

Intel Core i3 2100 AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 6600 RAM 6GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon R9 270 Nvidia GeForce RTX 1660 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 480 Storage 50GB 50GB

Making the jump up to the Total War: Pharaoh recommended specs should be achievable for most PC gamers, with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 480 both being quite low-spec GPUs. Likewise for the Intel i5-6600 and Ryzen 5 2600X, both of which are on the low-end when compared to modern systems, but any six-core CPU from the last five years will have no trouble running this game.

Coming in at 50GB, Total War: Pharaoh’s download size is relatively small. With many games pushing triple figures, having a new release fall well short of this is a bonus. There is no recommendation for an SSD, but we’re confident in saying the game will load a lot smoother with one installed. While the overall requirements are low, upgrading to one of the best SSDs for gaming is an easy way to improve load times.

