Total Warhammer 2’s Wood Elves DLC is out in December

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard about Creative Assembly’s Wood Elves-focused Lord Pack for Total War: Warhammer 2, but we’re now closer to a release date. One of the community managers posted an update to the strategy game’s forums explaining that it’ll be hitting your rigs in December. There’s no specific release date yet, but all will be revealed closer to the time.

“We understand you’ve wanted more information on the upcoming Warhammer 2 DLC release, [but] the working from home situation has made it more difficult for us to keep you as updated as we would have liked,” someone from Creative Assembly says. “However, we can now confirm that the DLC will be released in December and we will look to confirm an actual date with you a little closer to the time. We understand the lack of information has been difficult, but we didn’t want to confirm a month until we were sure. Hopefully, this will at least give you a month to look forward to.”

Creative Assembly revealed in a blog post back in July that Total War: Warhammer 2’s next DLC is a Lord Pack that focuses on the Wood Elves. The developer also said it would be revisiting one of the original core races from Warhammer 2.

The content rollout is a tad complicated, but, basically, you’ll get more content if you own pre-existing DLC and have been around since the beginning. For example, if you own Warhammer 1, Warhammer 2, Realm of the Wood Elves, and this new DLC, you’ll get the following:

A free-LC hero, game update, two Legendary Lords, new units, characters mounts, the ability to play as Wood Elves in the Vortex Campaign using this new Lord, Old World update for Wood Elves in the Mortal Empires campaign, an additional new Wood Elf Legendary Lord, more new units, and characters for use in Mortal Empires.

Phew! Right, on the other end of the scale, if you own Warhammer 2 but skip the DLC you’ll still get that free-LC hero and access to the game update. If you do buy-in, though, you’ll get that plus two Legendary Lords, new units, characters mounts, and the ability to play as Wood Elves in the Vortex Campaign we mentioned.

There’s a more middle-like option, too. If you own both Warhammer 1 and 2 alongside the new DLC you’ll get everything we mentioned alongside the update for Wood Elves in the Mortal Empires Campaign. It’s all very complicated, but the full rundown is in the dev post we linked.

If you’re curious what upcoming PC games are on the horizon, you know where to click.