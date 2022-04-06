Total War: Warhammer 3 mods are filling the Workshop fast

It took a little while, but Steam Workshop support for Total War: Warhammer III has finally arrived alongside patch 1.1. While that update made internal improvements to the game, like readjusting the Realm of Chaos campaign to be a little less punishing, many players have been excitedly waiting for the Workshop, which is already full of mods that have become essential over the course of the Total Warhammer series.

The Better Camera Mod from Total War: Warhammer and Warhammer II is already available for Warhammer III. Created by modder kam2150, the Better Camera Mod allows the camera to get closer and fly higher during battles. It’s terrific for taking screenshots, sure, but it’s also a huge help during large-scale battles when it can be difficult to see everything happening at once. You can press K to turn off the UI, or alt+K for a cinematic view. Pressing N lets you zoom into the action without units disappearing when they get too close to the camera.

The ‘vanilla campaign’ mod by Drunk Flamingo that we highlighted last month is now available in Steam Workshop click-to-install form. This one’s simple: it disables Chaos Rifts from spawning, which means the campaign’s narrative elements never trigger, and you’re free to play a more traditional ‘sandbox’ Total War campaign in Total War: Warhammer III.

Drunk Flamingo has another mod on the Workshop called Gnoblar Snacks. This one’s specific to the Ogre Kingdoms, and it allows you to replenish your meat supplies by using the ogres’ lowest-tier units. Drunk Flamingo explains it thus: “This can be done by selecting Gnoblars on the units panel, then pressing the new ‘prepare a feast’ button to convert them into Meat.”

The Workshop has only been active for a day and there are already more than 500 mods available. Now that it’s here, we’ll be digging into this treasure trove and creating our own list of our favourite Total War: Warhammer III mods, but these should be enough to get you started.