Total War Warhammer 3 adds an iconic Chaos Champion for free

Total War Warhammer 3 update 3.1 has arrived, adding a free Legendary Hero to the Creative Assembly strategy game along with the fourth set of Regiments of Renown, a new Chaos Dwarf crisis, and plenty of quality-of-life updates ahead of the upcoming patch 4.0. Revealed as part of the Warhammer Skulls event, this Total War Warhammer 3 update includes plenty to tide you over until the arrival of Shadows of Change in the summer.

There’s no mistaking the imposing figure of legendary Chaos Champion Harald Hammerstorm, who storms into battle with patch 3.1 as a new, free Legendary Hero for all players who have a Creative Assembly account. Better known as “Harry the Hammer” to his loyal followers, this Undead slayer rose to prominence in the Warhammer lore after swiping the head of Daemon Prince Mathrag Brainmangler clean off with a single blow of his mighty warhammer. Now who’s the brainmangler?

With a name like Hammerstorm, it should come as no surprise that ol’ Harry’s signature warhammer is the centerpiece of his kit – in fact, it’s been blessed by the gods to banish the souls of its victims, making it perfect for making the pesky Undead actually dead again. Meanwhile, his Bane Shield carries an enchantment that causes deflected attacks to be rebounded back at his enemies.

As one of the oldest characters created by Games Workshop in the early days of the series, it’s good to see Harald Hammerstorm once again making a return to prominence in Total War Warhammer 3.

Elsewhere in update 3.1, the fourth Regiments of Renown will give some more love to the lower tiers of infantry across all Warhammer 3 races, while the nation of Bretonnia gets a number of changes and rebalances to overhaul the human kingdom. There’s also a new Immortal Empires endgame crisis for the recently introduced Chaos Dwarfs – check out our Total War Warhammer 3 Chaos Dwarfs review if you’re curious how they play.

In the runup to the upcoming Total War Warhammer DLCs, pick out some of the best Total War Warhammer 3 mods or check out some more of the best Warhammer games in 2023 for plenty more ways to cause (or fight) Chaos.