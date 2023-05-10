Here are the next three Total War Warhammer 3 DLCs

The Total War Warhammer 3 roadmap for 2023 into 2024 has been revealed by Creative Assembly, showing what the next 12 months of the strategy game are set to look like, as Total War Warhammer 3 DLC, patches, and expansion content will be rolling out for one of the best Warhammer games on the market.

For the next 12 months we’ve got multiple Total War Warhammer 3 patches, including 3.1 “in the final week of May, and then patches four, five, and six over the next year as well. We heard about the Warhammer 3 roadmap earlier this year, but now we’ve got a much bigger breakdown of what to expect.

Total War Warhammer 3 roadmap 2023

There’s a lot to unpack here, even with the newly arrived faction which we looked at in our Total War Warhammer 3 Chaos Dwarfs DLC review, so we’re going to break it down for you.

Total War Warhammer 3 update 3.1

As mentioned, you can expect 3.1 in the last week of May, and this is an “interim” patch that will focus on bug fixes and balance changes, with each major update over the next 12 months getting one of these.

Chaos Dwarfs added as End Game scenario in Immortal Empires

Seven new units join the line-up of base Warhammer 3 races

Brand new Legendary Hero being added, to be revealed later in May

Total War Warhammer update 4

Releasing summer 2023

Shadows of Change release: the fourth official Warhammer 3 DLC that will explore the ongoing story of the Tzeentch, Cathay, and Kislev

Free Legendary hero

Immortal Empires achievements added to the game

Tzeentch, Cathay, and Kislev getting a “base-race update”

AI updates and tweaks

AI updates and tweaks Settlement battles will see ongoing changes and improvements

Total War Warhammer update 5

Releasing winter 2023

Thrones of Decay: Nurgle, the Empire, and the Dwarfs get Legendary Lords and new campaigns, alongside expansions to units and more perks

Free Legendary Hero

New artifact The Nemesis Crown appears on the battlefield, “akin to the Sword of Khaine”

Nurgle, the Empire, and the Dwarfs getting race updates

Total War Warhammer 3 update 6

Releasing spring 2024

Expands on three races

Gets a Legendary Hero

“There’s plenty more in the works that we haven’t even begun to touch on,” Creative Assembly adds, “ongoing performance, optimization, gameplay and mechanics improvements, the ideas we already have churning for our 2024 releases, and more—and we can’t wait to share more details as we get closer to each game update.

“With all this in mind, your feedback continues to be key to the growth of the game, as well as what gets included in every single future release. We’re building a game for you, so absolutely do keep the conversation flowing (in a respectful and constructive manner).”

With these Total War Warhammer 3 updates a while off, we’ve got a breakdown of the best Total War Warhammer 3 mods, and all of the best Total War Warhammer 3 DLC to enhance your experience as well.