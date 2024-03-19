Total War Warhammer 3 patches are rolling out faster now

Creative Assembly has been making good on its pledge to bring the controversial Shadows of Change DLC for Total War Warhammer 3 up to standard, releasing two hotfixes so far in March. The latest of these, hotfix 4.2.2, has just landed today, and it brings with it some welcome fixes and balancing adjustments to some of the newer units on the roster.

One of the biggest changes in the strategy game‘s latest patch is a complete replacement of the Assault Unit campaign action with Assault Units, plural. That means that instead of randomly damaging one unit in the enemy army, the damage will be spread across a “random portion” of units in the army. This change applies to River Troll Hags, Skink Oracles, Empire Battle Wizards, Necromancers, Glade Captains, Vlad Von Carstein (when deployed as a hero), Frost Maidens, and Iridescent Horrors.

Katarin’s deadly new sled in Total War Warhammer 3 has gotten tuned down a couple notches: the Tzarina is now easier for melee units to pin down, and can be more reliably targeted by missile weapons as well. No more snowmobiling around the battlefield all willy-nilly, in other words.

The studio has also fixed a bug that revealed the Changeling’s Trickster Cults whenever any army retreated from a pre-battle screen with the Changeling, and a bug that prevented Vlad and Isabella von Carstein from scouting ruins as heroes.

Saytang, The Watcher now causes both terror and fear, where before he was only causing terror. “We’re not sure the dictionary supports our position on the difference, but Saytang is too scary for us to tell him no, so, he now causes both Fear and Terror,” the devs explain, somewhat helpfully.

Every set of patch notes has a “only in Warhammer” line item, and this one is pretty good:

The 3D porthole for the Chaos Lord of Tzeentch on a Disc of Tzeentch no longer focuses exclusively on his crotch.

Our condolences to everyone who had been transfixed by that soul-shattering view. The full patch notes for hotfixes 4.2.1 and 4.2.2 can be found on Steam. Going through them is a helpful reminder of just how gigantic Total War: Warhammer has gotten to be, since these patches have made adjustments to lords and races going back to the original Total Warhammer.

These changes follow the major update to Shadows of Change that arrived with Patch 4.2 in February.

