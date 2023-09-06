Total War Warhammer 3 bugs and issues have been plaguing the massive strategy game since the release of the big Total War Warhammer 3 update 4.0 and its controversial Shadows of Change DLC last week, but developer Creative Assembly reassures players that it’s hard at work on clamping down on the most severe problems hampering enjoyment of certain Total War Warhammer 3 races in the latest patch.

Following the release of the Total War Warhammer 3 update 4.0 patch notes, Creative Assembly has created bug report megathreads on both its own forums and Reddit to help keep track of any notable issues that spring up and resolve them as quickly as possible. It has compiled a list of the most prominent issues under investigation, although notes that this list “does not include every reported bug.”

Among some of the other notable issues reported by players but not listed below is a major misstep for Kislev following their rework, which prevents the new edict negating climate penalties on chaos waste from showing up unless all your settlements in a province are on chaos waste. The good news is that new Legendary Lord Mother Ostyanka’s empowered jinxed lands hex is already proving rather popular due to the ability to teleport your enemies’ armies across the map – out of sight, out of mind.

You can read the full known issues list below, although note that these are bugs currently being worked on by Creative Assembly, not ones with a fix currently ready. Hopefully if they’re on the priority list we’ll see at least some of them arrive in the next Total War Warhammer 3 update, however.

Total War Warhammer 3 known issues – September 6, 2023

Here are the major known Total War Warhammer 3 issues and bugs under investigation by Creative Assembly as of Wednesday September 6, 2023. Note that this list only includes “the most prominent issues that are under investigation following update 4.0 and hotfix 4.0.1.”

Miao Ying and Zhao Ming’s quest items are incorrectly locked behind ownership of the Shadows of Change DLC.

Deff Gorge (Skarbrand’s starting settlement) is not supporting the construction of certain buildings.

Several issues have emerged with the AI in the Beastmen Herdstone minor settlement map.

Kairos Fateweaver’s skill, ‘All Intents & Purposes’, requires updates to avoid being redundant.

Map issues found in the Monolith of Festerlung battle.

Offering peace to an enemy by breaking a vassal trade agreement neither breaks the agreement nor lowers diplomatic reliability.

The Hellbeast of Seep-Gore objectives do not complete properly, and all units need to be killed to achieve the full victory.

The Hellbeast of Seep-Gore quest battle does not always field an enemy force.

Nakai has text in his technology tree for ‘Sequence of Plunder’ which mentions sacking when Nakai cannot, in fact, sack.

Kairos is unable to transfer several settlements using Changing of the Ways unless the faction is of the same race/culture.

Bretonnian Knights Errant and Questing Knights aren’t applying their textures properly.

Helman Ghorst’s Long Victory objectives are too distant from his starting position.

Setting the Campaign Difficulty to Legendary enables Battle Realism, but changing it back fails to revert this setting.

When a settlement hosting a Changeling cult is besieged, the Changeling loses access to the recruitment options until a save is reloaded or the building is rebuilt.

Heroes unlocked via quests fail to spawn if your Legendary Lord is besieged, however their quests will still complete.

Yuan Bo is not able to remove ancillaries with a left-click. (Dragging does still work as a workaround.)

The loading screen for Kislev displays the icon for the Witch’s Hut with chicken legs rather than using the correct version of the icon.

The Beastmen are able to increase unit caps of DLC-locked units without owning the respective DLCs.

The Changeling cannot use Changing of The Ways to force peace between the player faction and another faction.

Malagor will need his starting spells to be reverted and will no longer have access to ‘Bray Scream’ and ‘Devolve’ at the start of the game.

Issues with the terrain during the Battle of the Thundering Falls map where the height of the terrain hides units.

Have a look through the best Total War Warhammer 3 DLC if you fancy adding something else to your game, or have a look through more of the best Warhammer games on PC for plenty more ways to battle the forces of chaos.