Total War: Warhammer 3 Mortal Empires – everything we know

So you want to know about Total War: Warhammer 3 Mortal Empires? Creative Assembly confirmed the release of a new, big map combining all three games via the official Warhammer III FAQ. The studio states that, “We will release a massive combined map that will be a huge free DLC for owners of all three games, and we’ll have more detail later.”

We also got a little bit more detail when we interviewed game director Ian Roxburgh ahead of the Warhammer 3 release date. “It’s definitely coming,” Roxburgh reiterated, “It’ll be everything we promised – all three games combined. We’re not going into detail about the shape it’ll take yet, but rest assured it’s still the ultimate culmination of the vision behind the trilogy. I don’t think the map will be much bigger, because the map in Warhammer III is twice as big as before, and bigger than Mortal Empires.”

At the moment, that’s all we know for sure. The new map may not even be called ‘Mortal Empires’ but considering that’s what the equivalent expansion was called following Warhammer II’s release, that’s what the community is working with for now. You may have also seen the term ‘Immortal Empires’ floating about, althought this isn’t official.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Mortal Empires release date

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for the combined Warhammer III map. The original Mortal Empires campaign released a month after the launch of Total War: Warhammer II.

Please note that in order to be given access to the big combined map – which will be released as a free Warhammer 3 DLC – you will need to own all three Total War: Warhammer games on the same storefront. So either on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

That’s about it for official information. If you fancy delving into the realm of Chaos idle speculation, there have been several attempts from the community to theorise what the combined map might look like.

This one is perhaps the most realistic (if a bit rough):

Whereas this one has been designed with a bit more care, but even the author understands it’s probably a pipedream:

There are more as well, if you fancy going for a wander through the Total War reddit. That’s everything we know about the Warhammer 3 Mortal Empires campaign. While you wait for the strategy game’s release, why not check out our Total War: Warhammer 3 review?