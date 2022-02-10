Ind, Nippon, and Khuresh are “probably never” coming to Total War: Warhammer 3

Don’t get your hopes up over the nations of Ind, Nippon, and Khuresh ever coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 at any point in the future. While Creative Assembly principal writer Andy Hall says the team are “never going to say never”, he admits that “it’s not happening anytime soon”. In fact, “probably never”.

Hall has been doing the media rounds to talk about the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3, during which he had a chat with YouTuber Italian Spartacus. As their chat draws to a close, the topic of these three mostly unexplored Warhammer nations arises.

“We’re never going to say never because there should always be the opportunity to bring these new races in or new nations, but you know I’ve seen the roadmap, and these nations aren’t on there now,” Hall explains. “There are no plans to do them in the immediate or even long-term future. We’ve still got so much to do with Cathay. Honestly, the stuff I’ve seen it’ll curl your toes in the best possible way. […] People are kind of desperately hanging on for one of these other nations. […] Don’t lose any sleep; it’s not happening anytime soon. Probably never, I’m afraid. Cathay was a brilliant coup for us. Doesn’t mean it’s going to be repeated.”

Check out the full interview with Italian Spartacus below:

While Hall doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility of Ind, Nippon, and Khuresh coming to Warhammer 3, it would undoubtedly be far off. Fans recently asked Games Workshop on Instagram if the company would ever “do Ind or Nippon?” The Warhammer Fantasy setting – which Total War: Warhammer is based upon – has got a new tabletop board game, and Grand Cathay is getting a full army in Warhammer 3, so it makes enough sense at least.

The response from the official account at the time was: “we may well see more regions of the Old World in future, we’ll just have to wait and see.” You will, as the account suggests, just have to wait and see, though it doesn’t sound like we should hold our breath.

We recently spoke to Hall and game director Ian Roxburgh ourselves, touching on topics such as The Great Maw, co-op campaigns, and Be’lakor – who Richard Armitage of The Hobbit fame is voicing. Check out our entire Total War: Warhammer 3 interview here.

The Total War: Warhammer 3 release date is February 17.