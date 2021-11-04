Total War: Warhammer III gets new release date and day one Game Pass PC launch

Within the Total Warhammer community there is a meme about Tuesdays being ‘newsdays’, but that meme may have to make way for Thursday, because Creative Assembly has taken today by storm with a trifecta of news we can most definitely use. Not only do we have a new Total War: Warhammer III release date, we also know what the early-adopter bonus race will be, and finally, it seems Warhammer III is coming to Game Pass for PC on day one.

Our resident Warhammer nerd (and fearless leader) Rich has been betting on the Ogre Kingdoms being in the strategy game pretty much since Warhammer III was announced, and they were all but confirmed when Ogres were introduced into Warhammer II earlier this year. It’d be silly to waste all of those art assets, after all.

Today’s announcement finally confirms that, yes, Ogre Kingdoms will be a playable Warhammer III race. They will come with their own dedicated faction mechanics, unit roster, campaign, and two legendary lords – Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slaughterer. More details on this race will be revealed in the coming weeks and months. Anyone who pre-orders Warhammer III or buys it within the first week of launch will get the Ogre Kingdoms Warhammer III DLC pack for free, after which it will be made available for anyone to purchase for a fee.

Before we get back to the rest of the news, here’s the trailer for the Ogre Kingdoms. It’s pretty fun:

You can also check out the updated FAQ for further details. There’s more to take in from today’s announcement as well: Total War: Warhammer III will be available from day one on Microsoft’s Game Pass for PC subscription service, which will let you pre-load the game early.

The Game Pass version will be the same as the other versions. Technically, it’s tied to the Microsoft Store variant, as it will only be compatible with expansions purchased via Microsoft’s storefront, and not Steam or Epic’s.

Creative Assembly has also confirmed that there will be a Blood Pack DLC coming to Warhammer III after launch. Like the one released for Warhammer II, it will be free for anyone who purchased the same cosmetic expansion from either Warhammer I or Warhammer II.

Speaking of the older Total Warhammer titles, Creative Assembly has also restated its desire to bring those games and their respective expansions to the Epic Games Store. Last but not least, I imagine you want to know when the new release date is.

Total War: Warhammer III will now release on February 17, 2022 on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and Game Pass for PC.