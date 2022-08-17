So you want to know about the best Tower of Fantasy Samir build? It’s important we establish what you mean by this, as Tower of Fantasy characters come linked to the Tower of Fantasy weapons that you pull from the gacha systems. Samir as a character doesn’t come with much functionality apart from representing a new skin you can put on your avatar.

A true Samir build then must look at her signature weapon, the Dual EM Stars. These ranged pistols are one of the best DPS weapons available in the game. Check out our Tower of Fantasy tier list for more insights into why Samir’s weapons are one of the best overall, although she needs to be paired with a dedicated shield breaker like KING, or even your starter SR character Echo if you’re a free-to-play player. Let’s take a more in-depth look at Samir and her kit.

Samir Dual EM Stars build

Samir is a Volt user and we’ve got all of her stats below.

Main stats

Element: Volt

Resonance: DPS

Base shatter: 6

Base charge: 10.7

Base attack: 18

Base HP: 1165

Base Crit: 14

At Wanderer level 20, you unlock the ability to gather and equip weapons with ‘matrices’ or chips that increase their basic stats further. Each SR and SSR weapon has a dedicated set of weapon chips solely for that weapon, but you can equip any chip you find into a slot, and these chips can be leveled up in the same way the weapon itself can.

The best Samir weapon chips/matrices are:

Samir (two-piece): After hitting an enemy, the damage increases by 1% each time, stacking up to 10/13/16/20 times, stacks last for 1.5s.

After hitting an enemy, the damage increases by 1% each time, stacking up to 10/13/16/20 times, stacks last for 1.5s. Claudia (two-piece): Increase damage by 13/17/20/23% when hitting a target in mid-air or initiating an aerial attack. Reset double jump upon hitting the target while airborne.

Most characters benefit from having at least some of the weapon matrices from their signature set, although with Samir you could also equip two pieces of Claudia’s set as well, as it pairs nicely with the fact that Samir can engage in a lot of combat from the air.

You could also aim for just the four-piece Samir set, which confers the following benefit:

Samir (four piece): Increase Deal EM Star’s electrical explosion damage by 16/22/30/40% of ATK.

Samir advancements

Advancements relate to instances where you pull a duplicate of the character from the gacha system, and each duplicate will advance your existing copy. Suffice to say, aiming for the maximum advancement level will either cost you a lot of time or money.

These are Samir’s advancements:

One star: Trigger an electrical explosion on the target after landing a critical hit, dealing additional damage equal to 30% of ATK to the target and nearby enemies. Cooldown: 0.2 seconds. Two star: Increase the current weapon’s base ATK growth by 16%. Three star: Increase crit rate to electrified targets by 40%. Electrical explosions extend the duration of electrified effects by 0.5 seconds, up to a maximum of 5 seconds. Four star: Increase the current weapon’s base ATK growth by 32%. Five star: Double the duration of Electro Field and pull targets into the centre of the attack. Six star: Triggering an electrical explosion reduces skill cooldowns by 1 second.

You only need to get Samir’s Dual EM Stars to the third level of advancement in order to unlock the majority of her potential, although she’s still pretty good even at level zero or one. While maxing out any character is ideal, you don’t have to worry about it as much with Samir once you hit three stars as she will have enough of her kit unlocked to be able to do massive amounts of damage.

Samir awakening traits

All Simulacra have awakening traits that are separate from the abilities of their weapons. These are buffs that are only active when you have that Simulacrum skin equipped. You earn awakening points by giving gifts to your acquired characters. Samir’s favourite gifts are: Games and Toys.

Samir’s Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Trickery – Grant one stack of Concentration for every four seconds where Samir receives no damage. Each stack increases Samir’s damage by 3%, and the maximum number of stacks is four. Samir loses 1 stack per second after getting hit.

– Grant one stack of Concentration for every four seconds where Samir receives no damage. Each stack increases Samir’s damage by 3%, and the maximum number of stacks is four. Samir loses 1 stack per second after getting hit. 4,000 points: Shadow – Grant one stack of Concentration for every four seconds where Samir receives no damage. Each stack increases Samir’s damage by 4%, and the maximum number of stacks is five. Samir loses 1 stack per two seconds after getting hit.

As the 4,000 point trait is just a better version of the 1,200 point trait, you don’t need to rush to try and unlock Shadow straight away to get the most out of Samir. As mentioned above, one of Samir’s attack animations involves her spinning around in mid-air unleashing a hail of destruction, so it can be quite easy to trigger the Trickery condition by keeping Samir out of harm’s way. This will let you wrack up those four damage buff stacks, which means Samir’s Role as your main DPS is even more secure when combined with some of her advancements.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Samir build. For more Tower of Fantasy, check out our Tower of Fantasy vehicles guide, as well as tips on how to level up in Tower of Fantasy, and what you need to know about staying competitive.