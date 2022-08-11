All Tower of Fantasy characters, Simulacra, and weapons

So you want to know about Tower of Fantasy characters? Known in-game as ‘Simulacra’, these are the new anime game’s collectable personae that you can earn. Sometimes they come as quest rewards, but the main unlock method is through interacting with the myriad of progression systems, Tower of Fantasy events, and the ‘special order’ banners that you’ll recognise from similar open-world games like Genshin Impact.

You might also see characters referred to by their signature Tower of Fantasy weapon as, unlike in Gensin Impact, Tower of Fantasy characters are unlocked the moment you obtain their weapon – there’s no having to pull for both, and you can’t get one without the other. Characters are also separated into tiers – SSR and SR – which is a slightly old-school version of the five and four-star (respectively) system you’ll recognise from elsewhere.

Each character has two character traits that you can unlock by earning awakening points, which are generated by completing character story missions and giving them their favourite gifts. Let’s take a look at all 18 Tower of Fantasy characters available at launch.

Tower of Fantasy SSR characters

There are 12 SSR characters available in Tower of Fantasy right now. These are generally only available as high-tier event rewards or via the ‘special order’ banner system. Every SSR character has an alternate skin that is unlocked when you progress the Simulacra to three stars.

Nemesis – Venus

Nemesis’ weapon is a support, volt-type pair of aerial/shoulder laser weapons, and her favourite gifts are: Toys, decorations, and everyday items.

Awakening traits

1,200 points: Metamorphosis – After summoning an Electrode, deal volt damage equal to 60% of total attack power to all enemies within 30 meters. Heal all allies within range by 120% of attack power.

– After summoning an Electrode, deal volt damage equal to 60% of total attack power to all enemies within 30 meters. Heal all allies within range by 120% of attack power. 4,000 points: Sublimation – After summoning an Electrode, deal volt damage equal to 100% of total attack power to all enemies within 30 meters. Heal all allies within range by 200% of attack power.

Frigg – Unknown

Frigg’s weapon is an unknown ice shell type weapon, likely either a single or a pair of blades. She’s a central character in the game’s storyline, and her favourite gifts are: Metal items and everyday items.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Freeze – Increase frost attack by 1.5% every three seconds after entering battle for a maximum of 15%. Maximum buff lasts for five seconds.

– Increase frost attack by 1.5% every three seconds after entering battle for a maximum of 15%. Maximum buff lasts for five seconds. 4,000 points: Icebound – Increase frost attack by 2.4% every three seconds after entering battle for a maximum of 24%. Maximum buff lasts for five seconds. You also gain ‘hyperbody’ and will be immune to control effects in the Frost Domain.

Crow – Thunderblades

Crow’s weapon is an offensive, volt-type pair of dual blades and his favourite gifts are: Everyday items, figurines, and Limited Store items.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Loner – When Crow is not in a team, increase damage dealt by 6% and reduce damage taken by 4%

– When Crow is not in a team, increase damage dealt by 6% and reduce damage taken by 4% 4,000 points: Silent Night – When Crow is not in a team, increase damage dealt by 10% and reduce damage taken by 6%. When Crow enters combat, increase damage dealt by an additional 12% for 12 seconds.

Claudia – Guren Blade

Claudia’s weapon is an offensive, grievous-type blade and her favourite gifts are: Everyday items, rare items, and decorations.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Blink – Go invisible for one second after dodging.

– Go invisible for one second after dodging. 4,000 points: Shadow – Go invisible for 1.5 seconds after dodging.

Cocoritter – Absolute Zero

Cocoritter’s weapon is a support, ice shell-type staff and her favourite gifts are: Toys, decorations, and rare items.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Assistance – When Cocoritter uses a support weapon, increase healing effects by 20%.

– When Cocoritter uses a support weapon, increase healing effects by 20%. 4,000 points: Trust – When Cocoritter uses a support weapon, increase healing effects by 20%. When she uses a support weapon’s dishcharge or weapon skill, increase nearby allies’ attack power by 15% for five seconds.

Cobalt-B – Flaming Revolver

Cobalt-B’s weapon is an offensive, flame-type gun and her favourite gifts are: Metal items, ‘saved’, and Limited Store items. You meet her in Hykros as part of the initial storyline.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Lingering Warmth – When Cobalt-B uses a discharge skill, restore a random amount of weapon charge between 50 – 120 points.

– When Cobalt-B uses a discharge skill, restore a random amount of weapon charge between 50 – 120 points. 4,000 points: Sparks – When Cobalt-B uses a discharge skill, restore a random amount of weapon charge between 90 – 180 points.

KING – Scythe of the Crow

KING’s weapon is an offensive, flame-type scythe, and his favourite gifts are: ‘Saved’, rare items, and Limited Store items. You will meet him as part of the initial storyline as the organiser of the tournament.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Coldblooded Swipe – For every seven enemies defeated by KING, restore HP equal to 8% of max HP

– For every seven enemies defeated by KING, restore HP equal to 8% of max HP 4,000 points: Fear Reaper – For every five enemies defeated by KING, restore HP equal to 10% of max HP

Shiro – Chakram of the Seas

Shiro’s weapon is an offensive, grievous-type chakram, and her favourite gifts are: Metal items, ‘saved’, and rare items.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Security Alert – When Shiro uses a weapon or discharge skill, increase all attack power by 10% and physical attack power by an additional 7%, for eight seconds. Cooldown is 16 seconds.

– When Shiro uses a weapon or discharge skill, increase all attack power by 10% and physical attack power by an additional 7%, for eight seconds. Cooldown is 16 seconds. 4,000 points: Red Alarm – When Shiro uses a weapon or discharge skill, increase all attack power by 16% and physical attack power by an additional 10%, for eight seconds. Cooldown is 16 seconds.

Tsubasa – Icewind Arrow

Tsubasa’s weapon is an offensive, ice shell-type bow, and her favourite gifts are: Figurines, Limited Store items, and rare items.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Rainstorm – Gain one stack of Fierce Strike per second, each time Tsubasa deals damage. Each stack increases attack power by 0.5%, for a maximum of 12 stacks. This effect lasts for 30 seconds.

– Gain one stack of Fierce Strike per second, each time Tsubasa deals damage. Each stack increases attack power by 0.5%, for a maximum of 12 stacks. This effect lasts for 30 seconds. 4,000 points: Raging Waves – Gain one stack of Fierce Strike per second, each time Tsubasa deals damage. Each stack increases attack power by 0.6%, for a maximum of 30 stacks. This effect lasts for 30 seconds.

Huma – Molten Shield V2

Huma’s weapon is a defensive flame-type shield axe, and her favourite gifts are: Everyday items, games, and decorations.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Fortitude – Each time Huma receives damage, gain one Fortitude mark (two if it is fire damage), no more than once per second, to a maximum of 12 stacks. When a weapon skill is activated all stacks are consumed, generating an HP shield with a strength of 0.4% of max HP times the number of stacks. If at maximum stacks when this is triggered, then the calculation is 0.6% of max HP instead.

– Each time Huma receives damage, gain one Fortitude mark (two if it is fire damage), no more than once per second, to a maximum of 12 stacks. When a weapon skill is activated all stacks are consumed, generating an HP shield with a strength of 0.4% of max HP times the number of stacks. If at maximum stacks when this is triggered, then the calculation is 0.6% of max HP instead. 4,000 points: Iron Screen – Each time Huma receives damage, gain one Fortitude mark (two if it is fire damage), no more than once per second, to a maximum of 12 stacks. When a weapon skill is activated all stacks are consumed, generating an HP shield with a strength of 0.6% of max HP times the number of stacks. If at maximum stacks when this is triggered, then the calculation is 0.9% of max HP instead.

Samir – Dual EM Stars

Samir’s weapon is an offensive, volt-type pair of pistols, and her favourite gifts are: Games and toys.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Tickery – Grant one stack of Concentration for every four seconds where Samir receives no damage. Each stack increases Samir’s damage by 3%, and the maximum number of stacks is four. Samir loses 1 stack per second after getting hit.

– Grant one stack of Concentration for every four seconds where Samir receives no damage. Each stack increases Samir’s damage by 3%, and the maximum number of stacks is four. Samir loses 1 stack per second after getting hit. 4,000 points: Shadow – Grant one stack of Concentration for every four seconds where Samir receives no damage. Each stack increases Samir’s damage by 4%, and the maximum number of stacks is five. Samir loses 1 stack per two seconds after getting hit.

Meryl – Rosy Edge

Meryl’s weapon is a defensive ice shell-type greatsword, and her favourite gifts are ‘saved’ and rare items.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Cool Rose – Reduce incoming frost damage by 20%, gain immunity to ‘frostbitten’ debuff, and reduce frozen duration by 50%.

– Reduce incoming frost damage by 20%, gain immunity to ‘frostbitten’ debuff, and reduce frozen duration by 50%. 4,000 points: Frosted – Reduce incoming frost damage by 25%, gain immunity to ‘frostbitten’ debuff, and reduce frozen duration by 50%.

Zero – Negating Cube

Zero’s weapon is a support, flame-type cube and his favourite gifts are: Games, and Limited Store items.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Accurate Calculation – When Zero uses a weapon skill, reduce relic cooldown time by 1.5 seconds. Can only activate once per five seconds per weapon.

– When Zero uses a weapon skill, reduce relic cooldown time by 1.5 seconds. Can only activate once per five seconds per weapon. 4,000 points: Overall Planning – When Zero uses a weapon skill, reduce relic cooldown time by three seconds. Can only activate once per five seconds per weapon.

SR tier characters

There are five SR-tier characters available at launch – you get one as part of the early-game story quests, and and it’s easier to obtain others than it is SSR-tier characters. Even rewards, and the special order banners, are the other main sources.

Echo – Thunderous Halberd

Echo’s weapon is an offensive, volt-type halberd, and her favourite gifts are: Everyday items, Limited Store items, and games.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Uprightness – When teamed up with Echo, other allies within ten meters gain a 4% damage boost

– When teamed up with Echo, other allies within ten meters gain a 4% damage boost 4,000 points: Determination – When teamed up with Echo, other allies within ten meters gain a 6% damage boost

Pepper – Staff of Scars

Pepper’s weapon is a support, volt-type staff, and her favourite gifts are : Everyday items, decorations, and ‘saved’.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Revival – When Pepper spends satiety to restore HP, increase restoration effects by 100%

– When Pepper spends satiety to restore HP, increase restoration effects by 100% 4,000 points: Source – When Pepper spends satiety to restore HP, increase restoration effects by 200%

Bai Ling – Nightingale’s Feather

Bai Ling’s weapon is an offensive, grievous-type bow, and her favourite gifts are: Rare items, ‘saved’, and decorations.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Valor – When Bai Ling puts away the Glider or Jetboard relics, she gets an 8% speed increase for 12 seconds, with a 60 second cooldown.

– When Bai Ling puts away the Glider or Jetboard relics, she gets an 8% speed increase for 12 seconds, with a 60 second cooldown. 4,000 points: Resoluteness – When Bai Ling puts away the Glider or Jetboard relics, she gets a 15% speed increase for 12 seconds, with a 60 second cooldown.

Ene – Pummeler

Ene’s weapon is a defensive, ice shell-type maul, and her favourite gifts are: Games, decorations, and toys.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Fast Mode – When Ene swims, climbs, or glides, reduce endurance consumption by 12%.

– When Ene swims, climbs, or glides, reduce endurance consumption by 12%. 4,000 points: Beyond Limits – When Ene swims, climbs, or glides, reduce endurance consumption by 20%.

Hilda – The Terminator

Hilda’s weapon is an ice shell chain gun and her favourite gifts are: Limited Store items, figurines, and toys.

Awakening traits:

1,200 points: Pedal to the Metal – When Hilda uses a vehicle, increase speed by 7%.

– When Hilda uses a vehicle, increase speed by 7%. 4,000 points: Full-Speed Drifting – When Hilda uses a vehicle, increase speed by 10%.

And that’s everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy characters. For more information on this hot new RPG game, check out our Tower of Fantasy battle pass guide to find out how to earn merit points. We also have a Tower of Fantasy leveling guide if you’re wondering how to increase your stat points.