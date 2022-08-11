Tower of Fantasy tier list August 2022

So, you want to look at a Tower of Fantasy tier list? It’s important to understand what we mean when we talk about this – when it comes to the powerful Tower of Fantasy characters and weapons at SR and SSR tier, they’re actually the same thing. So while characters in this anime game do come with awakening mechanics that are tied to them as characters, what everyone really means is which weapons are the best.

For this Tower of Fantasy tier list, we’ll be referring to the weapons you pull by the name of the Simulacra that comes with them. This tier list also takes into account advancement, which is what happens when you collect a duplicate of an SR or SSR weapon, similar to Genshin Impact’s constellation and weapon refinement mechanics. Some characters require advancement to fully unlock their potential, while others don’t. Let’s take a look at the Tower of Fantasy tier list.

Tower of Fantasy tier list rankings

Tier Character S Samir, King, Cocoritter A Crow, Tsubasa, Huma, Ene, Nemesis, Meryl B Shiro, Zero, Claudia, Echo, Pepper C Cobalt-B, Bai Ling, Hilda D None

S Tier

These three characters represent the current best-in-class in terms of the three loose archetypes that exist in Tower of Fantasy. Samir is generally the best DPS, has great manoeuvrability, and does her damage at range as well, which is very handy.

King is a bit of a monster and the best shieldbreaker in the game, and also applies additional debuffs when he breaks those shields. Cocoritter is hands-down the best healer, making her by default the best support character.

A Tier

This tier is made up of strong or interesting characters, but one that doesn’t necessarily excel as well as the S tier characters do. Nemesis is powerful, able to deal damage as well as offer healing, but as a jack-of-all-trades she lacks the specialisms of other characters. Huma is very fun to use, as she can stun enemies while in shield mode, and deal out damage while in axe mode.

Meryl is the second-best shieldbreaker in the game and gains armour while attacking, although her animation is a bit long. Crow is an excellent DPS character that excels at aerial attacks, but the positioning requirements can make him fiddly. Tsubasa may not be a high-damage dealer, but she makes for an excellent support character through her utility and the damage buffs she can bring to the table.

Last but not least, we have Ene, who is the best SR character currently in the game. This tier means her max potential is limited, but also by being an SR character you’re likely to pull multiple copies quite easily, meaning you can advance her abilities easier than SSR characters.

B Tier

This tier is a mix of some of the other SR characters, and SSR characters that require a little more investment to be good. Shiro, Claudia, and Zero all fall into this category, as even though they all provide decent strengths in shieldbreaking, DPS, and support respectively, the fact that you need to advance them first means it will be a while before they can be viable for use. Not to mention it’d be expensive too.

Meanwhile, Pepper is a great healer that will serve you well until you can pull for Cocoritter or one of the other SSR characters with healing ability. Echo is the first character you’ll be given in the game for free, so pulling multiple copies of her is relatively easy and she can serve as a fairly decent shieldbreaker until you pull someone better.

C Tier

Essentially a round-up of the rest, Cobalt-B is slotted into this tier as she requires the most investment to really unlock her full potential, and even then there are plenty of other SSR characters that do her job better. Bai Ling and Hilda are the weakest out of the current SR line-up, but that doesn’t mean they’re useless.

We’ve not gone for a D-tier in this list, because the truth of the matter is most of the weapons are viable, depending on the situation. The SR tier characters, as the easiest to acquire, will definitely serve you well enough until you pull someone of SSR rank. Some of the lower-tiered characters are less than ideal if you haven’t unlocked their full potential, but at the moment there’s no such thing as a truly ‘bad’ weapon or character.

That’s our Tower of Fantasy tier list. For more tips to get you started, check out everything we know about all the Tower of Fantasy vehicles, how to level up in Tower of Fantasy, as well as our Tower of Fantasy codes guide for some free items.