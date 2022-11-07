Tower of Fantasy server maintenance to combat disconnects and crashes

Like with many of the best MMORPG games, server downtime is a natural part of life. The same can be said for Tower of Fantasy server maintenance, as Hotta Studio has announced that it will be shutting down the game’s servers very soon to deal with some common bugs and issues, with compensation promised for your cooperation.

Tower of Fantasy server maintenance bug fixes are taking place on November 7 at 10pm PST / November 8 1am EST, 6am GMT, 7am CEST. The downtime will run for three hours and you won’t be able to log in during that time. Hotta also suggests you log off before the update actually starts to avoid losing any progress.

Tower of Fantasy server maintenance fixes

Fixed the issue of Claudia’s 3-Star Matrix cooldown malfunctioning in some situations

Fixed the issue of Sex Change Card failure in some situations when using the PC version

Fixed the Icewind Arrow 6 Star dodge skill boost abnormality issue

Fixed the issue that no endurance requires when Spark uses the charging skill together with Negating Cube

Fixed the visual display issue on the Return Store page

Fixed the crash issue under some situations

Fixed the server disconnection issue for the North American Tempest Server

If you’re over level 6 you’ll also get 300 Dark Crystals as compensation for the Tower of Fantasy server downtime, which should be with you around two hours after the maintenance period is over.

The MMORPG has been running into some trouble recently, as the Tower of Fantasy server transfers have been delayed thanks to hackers. As a result, security is being upped across the board, with the team saying that “server transfers are closely related to important matters including account safety, data and assets transitions. Thus, we are working diligently to ensure that there will be a safe and smooth transition for Wanderers and this may take some time.”

