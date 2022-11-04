Tower of Fantasy server transfers are delayed thanks to hackers

Tower of Fantasy server transfers have been rumoured for quite some time, and Hotta Studio has addressed when the feature will be added to the anime RPG game in a recent developer blog. Spoiler alert, it looks like it sadly won’t be anytime soon.

Server transfers have become a relatively common feature in large-scale MMORPG-style games, but Tower of Fantasy didn’t release with the seemingly essential feature. This means that, if you want to play with your friends, you all need to be on the exact same server. While this sounds like a minor inconvenience, servers fill up fast (especially when streamers and pros are involved), meaning latecomers may not be able to play with their friends.

After a period of radio silence regarding server transfers, Hotta Studio has posted a lengthy developer blog discussing why it hasn’t implemented the feature yet – and, spoiler alert, it has to do with hackers.

Apologising for having to take down servers with little to no notice, the devs have confirmed that they will be upping the game’s security to ensure that situations like this don’t happen again. This echoes what lead developer Skye told us in an exclusive interview.

They then go on to highlight that “server transfers are closely related to important matters including account safety, data and assets transitions. Thus, we are working diligently to ensure that there will be a safe and smooth transition for Wanderers and this may take some time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused by the prolonged rollout of the function. We will be announcing the details of server transfer plans sometime around the second half of November. Please stay tuned for our announcement.” The full blog can be found here.

While for many this may seem a little late, Tower of Fantasy has had some serious issues with hackers and rule breakers. A recent exploit saw players have all of their gear stolen when joining the hacker’s party, which prompted one of the two emergency shutdowns. While the devs provided compensation for the downtime, this was sadly yet another chapter in the Tower of Fantasy hacker story. As a player, I’d rather be certain my gear was safe before transferring, so in my eyes Hotta has made the right call.

Hopefully with the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update now live we’ll see a lot less of Aida’s resident misfits anyway. If you’re looking to dive into the dystopian desert metropolis of Vera, be sure to check out our Tower of Fantasy codes list for some free gear. We also have a rundown of all the Tower of Fantasy characters so that you can choose with Simulacra best fits your playstyle.