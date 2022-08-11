Tower of Fantasy codes August 2022

Want Tower of Fantasy codes? If you’re a fan of popular RPG games similar to Genshin Impact, you may have already heard of Tower of Fantasy. It ticks all of the same open-world game boxes, with the key difference being that it’s set in the future rather than in a fantasy setting. Much like the game that heavily inspired it, Tower of Fantasy has plenty of codes you can use to unlock free stuff.

In addition to the currently available Tower of Fantasy codes, there is a Tower of Fantasy battle pass that you can complete via weekly tasks which unlock merit points. The rewards here are similar to items you can get for redeeming codes, but you can also get freebies by claiming level packs, which are free so long as you spend time progressing through the game. However, if you want to get new items by just entering codes, read on.

Active Tower of Fantasy codes

Periodically, more Tower of Fantasy codes will appear somewhere on the internet, but you need to be quick as they’re not active for very long. So to make this easier for you, we’ve put all of them in one place.

Here are the active Tower of Fantasy codes:

ILOVETOF – ToF support pack (1x gold nucleus, 5x weapon battery II)

– ToF support pack (1x gold nucleus, 5x weapon battery II) TOF666 – ToF starter’s welcome pack (8,888 gold, 1x SR Relic shard box)

– ToF starter’s welcome pack (8,888 gold, 1x SR Relic shard box) TOF888 -ToF channel event pack (8,888 gold, 1x black nucleus, 10x crispy grilled fish)

Expired codes

Just in case you see these codes elsewhere as active, these are all of the codes that did give free items in the past, but now no longer work.

ht888

huanta666

huanta888

huanta520

ht666

ht520

YL666

YL777

YL999

How to redeem Tower of Fantasy codes

Of course, what’s the point in having these Tower of Fantasy codes if you can’t do anything with them? Unfortunately, there is no obvious ‘redeem code’ option in the pause menu or an external website where you can submit them quickly, so it may take a while to find what you’re looking for without help. Luckily, we’ve already located it, so just follow these steps to redeem Tower of Fantasy codes:

If you haven’t done so, download and install Tower of Fantasy onto your PC.

Open Tower of Fantasy. You need to pick a server and complete the tutorial first before you can enter codes. The shop unlocks after you beat the Steelspine and unlock the Simulacrum mechanic.

Press enter to open the text box. Doing this will allow you to control the mouse.

Click on the gift box in the top-right corner.

Scroll down until you see ‘rewards’ and click on it. It should be between ‘special operation’ and ‘newcomer event’.

Click the ‘exchange’ button.

Type in or paste the Tower of Fantasy code into the ‘redeem via code’ box.

Click confirm, and the game will send your items to the in-game mailbox.

Head into the game now and open the pause menu by pressing the ESC key.

Click on the ‘friends’ button.

Click on the mailbox tab in the top-right of the screen.

Click ‘claim all’ to automatically claim every item in your inbox at once.

Those are all the Tower of Fantasy codes available right now. However, do check back soon as more free goodies will be available in the future, and for a limited time. If you’re just starting, you may want to know how to level up in Tower of Fantasy, as it’s not as easy as you’d think.