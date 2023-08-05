Tower of Fantasy is almost a year old, and the gacha anime game is celebrating in style with a huge bounty of free pulls for you to grab your favorite characters. The Tower of Fantasy 3.1 update Summer Reunion is a celebration of the game’s first full year since its worldwide release on August 11, 2022, along with the impending launch of the game on PlayStation consoles on August 8.

There’s plenty to dig through in the Summer Reunion update, with a full set of Tower of Fantasy 3.1 patch notes below if you want to get up to speed on all the details. While you unfortunately won’t be able to match up with the new PlayStation audience, with developer Hotta Studio confirming that the Sony platforms will “regrettably” be independent of the PC and mobile servers, there are still many reasons to check out the new update.

Chief among these for many players is the news that you can get up to a whopping 73 free draws by taking part in the huge range of anniversary events, which begin after the server maintenance period ends on August 8. That gives you a wealth of chances to grab your favorite Tower of Fantasy characters that have as yet eluded your fingers, so don’t miss out on the chance to take advantage.

Tower of Fantasy update 3.1 patch notes, maintenance schedule, and events – August 5, 2023

Here are the patch notes for Tower of Fantasy version 3.1:

Maintenance Times

Tower of Fantasy 3.1 will be deployed on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4am – 9am (UTC+0). The servers will be down for maintenance during this time, and you are recommended to log out of the game 15 minutes prior to the update. Times for each region are listed below:

Region Start Time End Time US West August 7 @ 9pm PDT August 8 @ 2am PDT US East August 8 @ 12am EDT August 8 @ 5am EDT UK August 8 @ 5am BST August 8 @ 10am BST Europe August 8 @ 6am CEST August 8 @ 11am CEST

Compensation

Server shutdown compensation: 500 dark crystals.

Client update compensation: 200 dark crystals.

Boundless Realm weak point bug fixing compensation: 200 dark crystals.

Compensation range: Players who reached level six before the update – the above compensation will be sent to your Mailbox within two hours of the maintenance update completion.

Version 3.1 New Content

New map area: Cloudpeak Manor Cloudpeak Manor is available in Ignisville. Two Vermilion Statues and one new Tower Slayer are added.

Cloudpeak Manor New world boss: Black Crow Dark Wretch

Black Crow Dark Wretch New Simulacrum: Ming Jing Lord Xuanwu’s blade is capable of cutting through everything. With him around, we can definitely defeat the Darkness. Ming Jing and his Simulacrum Story Mission are coming soon!

Ming Jing New Side Mission Story: Jade Pavilion Fair Attend a date at the Jade Pavilion under the full moon of the summer night. Guests of various origins gather together, reunions and encounters take place here!

Jade Pavilion Fair New Raid: Black Jade Warrior Black Jade Warrior is a limited-time Raid. Zhuyan’s Flames of Wrath are extremely dangerous. Please be very careful! Black Jade Warrior does not share the same cooldown with regular Raids. Please feel free to participate in it.

Black Jade Warrior Evolved and more challenging Frontier Clash A new Evolution Mode is added to Frontier Clash. The gameplay is now seasonal, and you will challenge the boss in stages. You will get rewards based on the stage you have completed!

New Equipment Augment Parts: Fortress bracers and Fortress leg guards

Fortress bracers and Fortress leg guards New Combat Servant: Flame Sparrow

General Updates

Added in-game texts and voiceover in Simplified Chinese.

Increased Lin Epiphyllum’s base damage.

Increased the damage multiplier of Annabella’s dual module.

Added Augment Module Box to Crystal Dust Store. Core control modules will be removed from Crystal Dust Store in the next version update. Please redeem your items in time.

Fixed the bugs of Boundless Realm weak point.

Added new Tanium purchase amount on MidasBuy.

Saki Fuwa and Ruby’s limited weapons/matrix will be added to the permanent ordering pool after the update.

We will optimize and upgrade the customer service function, allowing Wanderers to contact the customer service team more conveniently.

Additional details and event timings can be found via the Tower of Fantasy website, courtesy of Hotta Studio.

If you’ve just decided to start your adventure, check out our Tower of Fantasy leveling guide to see how to level up quickly and catch up to the rest of the audience. Newcomers and veteran players alike will want to make sure you haven’t missed out on any Tower of Fantasy codes for bonus goodies either.