Crash 4 dev Toys for Bob has split from Activision Blizzard

Toys for Bob, the studio behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and the Spyro remasters, has officially announced that it’s parting ways with Activision Blizzard and returning to their independent roots. The news comes after staff layoffs and closure of the studio’s offices. Amidst the transition though, there’s talks of a possible partnership with Microsoft as they take a new direction.

In an official blog post, studio heads Paul Yan and Avery Lodato note, “we believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level.” With all this exciting news of change, Toys for Bob isn’t planning on bringing out any new content just yet. Adding to the official post, they mentioned they’re in the “early days” of developing their new PC game and “a ways away from making any announcements”.

It’s unclear whether there’s any sequel to Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in the works or pitching in with one of the best FPS games on PC, Call of Duty: Warzone, but the team at Toys for Bob asks us to keep our “horns on and eyes out” for any news. A possible partnership with Microsoft hints they’re not cutting ties entirely though.

Activision Blizzard has seen big change with CEO Bobby Kotick retiring after 32 years, but they’re still a studio behind some of the best PC games including Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft. So, while we await to see what Toys for Bob has up its newly-independent sleeve next, there’s always time to check out the roster of upcoming PC games.

