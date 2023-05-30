Treasure Quest codes May 2023

What are the Treasure Quest codes for May 2023? According to Scrooge McDuck, the best thing in life is wealth. While you can’t swan dive into a sea of bullion in Treasure Quest, you can collect enough gold to outdo the GDP of a small country, and with these codes, you can get a bunch of free stuff along the way.
Braving your way through dungeons, slaying monsters, and carrying as much bullion as your little arms can manage is a tough ask, so we have all the currently active Treasure Quest codes to make the job a little easier. If you want more freebies in other popular Roblox games, make sure you check out our Project Mugetsu codes, Anime Adventures codes and Blox Fruit codes guides.
New Treasure Quest codes
Here’s a list of all active Treasure Quest codes:
- 1MILLIONFAVOURITES – Stars effect
- ARCHER – Archer potion
- CODECODECODE123123 – Luck potion
- DAILYDUNGEONS – Speed potion
- FALL2022 – Speed potion
- FREEULT – Bat Striker ultimate
- GHOULPLASMRETURNS – Jump potion
- GLORY – Damage potion
- HALFABILLION – Five Million effect
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS3 – The Best Gift Ever
- HYPERFROSTS REVENGE – Luck potion
- SEASON4 – Speed potion
- SPOOKYTIME – Skin chest
- SPRING2023 – Speed potion
- thx_for300klikes – XP potion
- WAVEDEFENSE – Speed potion
- WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS – Speed potion
Expired codes
- EMBLEMS
- FRANKENSTEIN
- ABYSS
- DOMINUSGRIND
- SUPERSUNNY
- SPOOKY
- HAUNTED
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY
- HAPPYEASTER2021
- REWRITE3
- REWRITE2
- REWRITE1
- SPRING2022
- TQ3YEARS
- BRIGHT&SUNNY
- THANKSFOR250M_1
- THANKSFOR250M_2
- KNIGHTMARE
How do I redeem Treasure Quest codes?
If you want to know how to enter the active Treasure Quest codes to claim your free gifts, here’s how:
- Launch Treasure Quest.
- Enter the main lobby.
- Click on the blue bird icon on the right side of the screen.
- Enter one of the many active Treasure Quest codes.
- Enjoy your free gift!
How do I get more Treasure Quest codes?
The Treasure Quest codes come from the developers, Nosniy. To get codes the second they drop you can follow them on Twitter here, check out the Treasure Quest page, or obviously keep an eye on this guide, which will be updated regularly.
Now that all the Treasure Quest codes are yours to wield, it’s time to log in and claim as many free gifts as you can. If you’ve already dominated the treasure world, check out the best Roblox games in 2023, and the up-to-date Roblox music codes if you want something to jam to.