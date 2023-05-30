Treasure Quest codes May 2023

What are the Treasure Quest codes for May 2023? According to Scrooge McDuck, the best thing in life is wealth. While you can’t swan dive into a sea of bullion in Treasure Quest, you can collect enough gold to outdo the GDP of a small country, and with these codes, you can get a bunch of free stuff along the way.

Braving your way through dungeons, slaying monsters, and carrying as much bullion as your little arms can manage is a tough ask, so we have all the currently active Treasure Quest codes to make the job a little easier. If you want more freebies in other popular Roblox games, make sure you check out our Project Mugetsu codes, Anime Adventures codes and Blox Fruit codes guides.

New Treasure Quest codes

Here’s a list of all active Treasure Quest codes:

1MILLIONFAVOURITES – Stars effect

– Stars effect ARCHER – Archer potion

– Archer potion CODECODECODE123123 – Luck potion

– Luck potion DAILYDUNGEONS – Speed potion

– Speed potion FALL2022 – Speed potion

– Speed potion FREEULT – Bat Striker ultimate

– Bat Striker ultimate GHOULPLASMRETURNS – Jump potion

– Jump potion GLORY – Damage potion

– Damage potion HALFABILLION – Five Million effect

– Five Million effect HAPPYHOLIDAYS3 – The Best Gift Ever

– The Best Gift Ever HYPERFROSTS REVENGE – Luck potion

– Luck potion SEASON4 – Speed potion

– Speed potion SPOOKYTIME – Skin chest

– Skin chest SPRING2023 – Speed potion

– Speed potion thx_for300klikes – XP potion

– XP potion WAVEDEFENSE – Speed potion

– Speed potion WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS – Speed potion

Expired codes

EMBLEMS

FRANKENSTEIN

ABYSS

DOMINUSGRIND

SUPERSUNNY

SPOOKY

HAUNTED

LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY

HAPPYEASTER2021

REWRITE3

REWRITE2

REWRITE1

SPRING2022

TQ3YEARS

BRIGHT&SUNNY

THANKSFOR250M_1

THANKSFOR250M_2

KNIGHTMARE

How do I redeem Treasure Quest codes?

If you want to know how to enter the active Treasure Quest codes to claim your free gifts, here’s how:

Launch Treasure Quest.

Enter the main lobby.

Click on the blue bird icon on the right side of the screen.

Enter one of the many active Treasure Quest codes.

Enjoy your free gift!

How do I get more Treasure Quest codes?

The Treasure Quest codes come from the developers, Nosniy. To get codes the second they drop you can follow them on Twitter here, check out the Treasure Quest page, or obviously keep an eye on this guide, which will be updated regularly.

Now that all the Treasure Quest codes are yours to wield, it’s time to log in and claim as many free gifts as you can. If you’ve already dominated the treasure world, check out the best Roblox games in 2023, and the up-to-date Roblox music codes if you want something to jam to.