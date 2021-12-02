Tribes of Midgard’s next season begins this month, with a new saga boss and boats

A new season of Tribes of Midgard will start up this month, expanding the Viking game with new mechanics, new gear, new runes – and a fearsome new saga boss to hunt down and destroy before the arrival of Fimbulwinter. Season 2: Serpent Saga kicks off December 14, and when it does, prepare to take to the high seas.

Season two introduces new seafaring mechanics to Tribes of Midgard. The free update adds the shipyard, which you’ll find near your village on an ash beach. Once you’ve rebuilt it, you’ll be able to craft boat kits, which you can use to create a range of boats. These will prove to be important in season two, since you’ll be searching for a new saga boss, which developer Norsfell hints is hidden away in a mysterious island lair.

While Norsfell hasn’t said so officially, the ‘Serpent Saga’ title for the season suggests rather strongly that you’ll be hunting down Jörmungandr, who is both a massive sea serpent and the middle child of trickster god Loki and Angrboða, the legendary jötunn and mother of monsters.

This new saga boss won’t be replacing season one’s boss, Fenrir – in fact, Norsfell says that daring warriors will be able to attempt to take down both saga bosses in a single session.

Also new in season two is swimming, which will become a vital skill to have should anything unfortunate happen to one of the boats you’ve built. You can only swim for as long as you’ve got stamina left in your meter, however, so make sure you’ve got another ship or some dry land to climb onto close at hand when you go overboard.

The launch of the new season will also mark the kickoff of the seasonal Yulidays event, which runs December 14 – January 3. The event features a list of themed challenges, and you’ll earn new cosmetics, a pet, and “other festive goodies” for participating.

Norsfell has also updated the Tribes of Midgard roadmap for the near term. In early 2022, as part of season two, you can expect a new saga boss variant, more new gear to loot, new quests, and more.