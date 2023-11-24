Turnip Boy Robs a Bank release date estimate, gameplay, and news

What is the Turnip Boy Robs a Bank release date? One of the greatest television series of all time is Breaking Bad, a show about a man who finds out he has a life-threatening illness so he turns to a life of crime to provide for his family. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank tells a similar story, except this little turnip is perfectly healthy, he just wants to cause a ruckus with the Pickled Gang. Okay, so maybe these franchises aren’t that similar after all.

It’s been over two years since Turnip Boy’s last indie game adventure which saw him committing tax evasion in an effort to overthrow a corrupt vegetable government. If you’re looking for a funny action game that has you shaking down hostages to steal their valuables, you’ll want to consider picking up Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. Here’s what we know about the Turnip Boy Robs a Bank release date, including information about the gameplay, game pass availability, and more.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank release date estimate

We believe Turnip Boy Robs a Bank will launch in Q1 2024 at the earliest. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank doesn’t have a confirmed release date currently. Instead, the Steam page lists the game as “coming soon”. The game’s announcement trailer ended with a release date of 2023, but we’re getting very close to that deadline.

The official Turnip Boy Twitter account has been active on the social media platform, but the developers rarely post updates about the game. Other than memes, most of the posts are retweets of Turnip Boy fan art.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been any information from the developers. Back in October 2023, a demo for Turnip Boy Robs a Bank went live during Steam Next Fest. The demo lasted most players around 30 minutes – if you happened to miss out on it, you can watch gameplay of the demo on YouTube. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is set to launch on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and the Nintendo Switch.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank story

Turnip Boy is up to his classic antics once again, this time his crime of choice is bank robbery as opposed to tax evasion. Bank robberies require a lot of planning beforehand, which is why Turnip Boy seeks out some help from the infamous PIckled Gang, a group of rogue vegetables who have turned to a life of crime.

Half of the job when it comes to bank robbing takes place during the planning phase. Not only do you have to pick a bank to rob, but you have to consider what items to take with you from the dark web, and how you’re going to plan your escape from the fuzz. It’s also important to bring the right weapons with you as there’s a strong possibility you’re going to have to fight against the police.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank game pass

Just like Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is going to be available on Xbox Game Pass when the game officially launches. We should note that while Turnip Boy’s first game launched on Game Pass, it was removed after about a year. The devs on Twitter recommend that you play through the first game if you want to truly appreciate the story in the sequel.

That’s everything you need to know about Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. We highly recommend taking a look at our upcoming games list if you want to discover more excellent games like this coming out in 2024. If you want to play something great today, we also have a list of the best new PC games to dig into right now.