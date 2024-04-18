Turtle Beach’s new gaming mouse is the lightest you can actually buy

Turtle Beach has announced a plethora of new gaming peripherals including a new premium gaming headset, keyboard, and an ultra-light gaming mouse. Hidden away behind these headliners are also two new Stealth headsets and two further gaming mice, targeting a more casual gaming audience who still value performance and wireless connectivity.

Having made our current pick for the best wireless gaming headset for FPS games, the Stealth Pro, Turtle Beach today surprised us by revealing an impressively light gaming mouse, the Burst II Air, at just 47g. The likes of the Finalmouse UltralightX are lighter still, but for mice not made from exotic metals and with a traditional shell (no holes) this weight is among the lowest.

The Burst II Air is more than just light, too, with a 26K optical sensor and TITAN optical switches featuring an adjustable debounce. Put simply, the Burst II Air has the makings of an incredible FPS mouse that will glide around your desktop and pop heads with ease. It has an MSRP of $99.99 (£99.99).

Next up is the Vulcan II TKL Pro, a gaming keyboard utilizing magnetic mechanical switches, similar to the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini. This opens the door to adjustable actuation between 0.1mm through to 4mm. Rapid Trigger is also present, meaning the moment you depress a key, it’s ready to receive another input when you start the downward movement again. It has an MSRP of $149.99 (£149.99).

If you’re thinking a Turtle Beach mouse and keyboard sounds a little unusual, you’re not wrong. Turtle Beach previously owned the Roccat brand, and it appears that it has since sunsetted the popular brand in favor of operating under one name.

The last of the high-end reveals is the Turtle Beach Atlas Air, a wireless open-back PC gaming headset. With 40mm drivers and the world’s first ‘floating earcup’. It appears as though the floating feel is down to a mesh-covered headband that aims to reduce the feel of weight sitting atop your head, but at just 301g, you’re unlikely to struggle. The Atlas Air has an MSRP of $179.99 (£159.99). You can also purchase customization packs for the Atlas Air for $24.99 (£24.99).

Turtle Beach has also announced the Stealth 500 and 600 wireless gaming headsets, Pure Air and Pure SEL gaming mice, and the AIMO XXL mousepad.

All products mentioned here will be released on Sunday, 19th May 2024 but are available to pre-order right now.

Once you’ve got your peripherals sorted, it’s time to find the best gaming PC to use them with, and we’ve assembled our picks into one handy guide.