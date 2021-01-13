An open-world Star Wars game is on the way from Ubisoft Massive

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Lucasfilm Games will be the “official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm” going forward – and that Indiana Jones Bethesda game teaser – the company has now revealed it’s partnering with Ubisoft to create a Star Wars open-world game.

Lucasfilm Games took to Twitter to share that Ubisoft Massive will be taking on development duties, but there’s not much else known about this upcoming Star Wars game just yet. That said, an interview on StarWars.com reveals The Division 2’s director Julian Gerighty will be at the project’s helm as creative director, and that the upcoming game will make use of Massive’s Snowdrop game engine.

“We’re really excited about an opportunity to work with the team at Massive, led by David Polfeldt and the creative director, Julian Gerighty. We’ve spent almost a year now working to get to know them and what they want to bring to the table,” Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly says. “I’m a huge fan of them, personally. I think we’re really excited about where that project is going, because they have a unique vision for the story and the game they want to deliver.”

One question the announcement does raise is whether this new game signals the end of the exclusivity agreement EA previously had to craft Star Wars games, which the company and Disney announced back in 2013. On that, Riley explains that that the two will continue to work together, but doesn’t do much further.

“We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger,” he says. “While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

We’ve reached out to EA for more information, and will update this if we hear back.

We’re thrilled to announce we are working with @Ubisoft and @UbiMassive to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open-world Star Wars adventure! Learn more about the future of @LucasfilmGames in the Star Wars galaxy and beyond: https://t.co/uO1K1pivl2 pic.twitter.com/wRDccZvi3o — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 13, 2021

The announcement comes soon after Bethesda and Lucasfilm Games revealed an upcoming Indiana Jones game through the teeniest of teaser trailers, confirming it would be developed by MachineGames, the studio behind the modern Wolfenstein series.