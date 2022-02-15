A Better Ubisoft says it’s been 200 days with no change

Kassandra from AC Odyssey appearing in Assassin's Creed Valhalla as part of new crossover event

In 2020, several Ubisoft employees came forward with allegations of sexual discrimination and harassment at the company. The company took a few steps, but in the aftermath of similar allegations at Activision Blizzard last year, a group of employees calling themselves A Better Ubisoft called for further changes. 200 days later, the group says “none of our demands have been met and management refuses to engage”.

In a statement posted to social media, A Better Ubisoft expresses frustration over an interval video about the company’s annual employee satisfaction survey, saying it was “not only very brief but incredibly opaque, with the entire survey summarised as six talking points: three positive and three negative”, delivered with few concrete numbers or comparison points against the rest of the industry.

“We’re tired of having to repeatedly explain these seemingly obvious points to a management team who are either accidentally ignorant or simply don’t want to listen. We push on because we care about our work. We care about the people we work with, the games we make, and we desperately want to repair this company. Our goal is a fairer, better Ubisoft.”

The group once again reiterated its key demands, as well.

We reached out to Ubisoft for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

Dustin's all about retro games and adventure games, as well as being a Final Fantasy XIV devotee. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"A Better Ubisoft says it’s been 200 days with no change","type":"news","category":"ubisoft"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Ubisoft","genre":"","title":"Ubisoft","genres":[]}}}}
Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games