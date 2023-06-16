Undawn codes June 2023

What are the new Undawn codes? These freebie codes should make the task of surviving a zombie apocalypse a little less daunting. The shambling horrors of the game can easily swarm the town, overwhelming you and your squad. And if you’re struggling to procure the necessary provisions like food and ammo between battles, these redeemables might just save your virtual life.

Undawn is unique as a survival zombie game purely for its multi-platform standpoint. It’s available on both PC and mobile, giving you the opportunity to take your chances in a world overrun by the undead no matter where you are. And because it’s designed with phones in mind, it’s well-optimized for even older PCs. For something similar to play purely on your main machine, check out DBD codes or our list of the best survival games right now.

New Undawn codes

Here are the latest Undawn codes:

UndawnLAUNCH – 2k silver and five silicone carbide

– 2k silver and five silicone carbide ParticlesUndawnBEST – Miscellaneous rewards

– Miscellaneous rewards UndawnGIFT – Miscellaneous rewards

– Miscellaneous rewards UndawnVIP – Miscellaneous rewards

– Miscellaneous rewards Undawn888 – Miscellaneous rewards

– Miscellaneous rewards undawn0615 – 7D outfit

– 7D outfit undawnpreregister – Scarlet R700 finish

Expired codes

Luckily, no Undawn codes have expired just yet.

When entering Undawn codes, make sure they’re typed in exactly as they appear on the list above. They’re all tried and tested, and any slight deviation will be the difference between you getting your rewards and going back to base with nothing.

We don’t expect these Undawn codes to last very long. To avoid any issues, copy and paste the codes above rather than manually typing them out. Just watch for any spaces on either side that may work their way into the pasted text.

How do I use Undawn codes?

Though the Undawn UI looks similar to other shooter titles from Lightspeed Studios and its partners, you won’t be able to skip ahead and find the Undawn codes button as soon as you create your account.

To use Undawn codes, you need to reach level ten. You can do this relatively quickly by just following along with the main storyline. Once you’ve done that, you should unlock the Redemption Center, which you’ll find on the options menu in the top-right area of the screen. Tap into the Redemption Center tab, paste your Undawn code, and hit redeem.

Do this each time for every unredeemed code for Undawn you’re currently sitting on and you should find the rewards in your in-game mailbox.

How do I get more Undawn codes?

Undawn has a very active Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter presence, making those pages likely spots for new Undawn codes to drop. It’s normal for these kinds of games to drop far more codes in the first few weeks than they will in the weeks and months that follow, so setting up notifications for them will likely end up annoying you with unnecessary pings. To avoid that, just trust us to add them to our list as they drop.

Over time, the Undawn team may hand unique codes out as competition rewards as well. These probably won’t work if shared around, but it’s always worth a shot if you can get your hands on them. Single-person codes are typically dished out to the winner of a competition directly, so unless you happen to be one (or know someone who is), you’ll have a hard time coming across these.

For more cross-platform redeem codes, check out the latest Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and our list of the best free games for more like Undawn.