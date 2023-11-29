Is Unrecord on Game Pass? Technology has arrived at the point where it can be difficult to determine real-life footage from a videogame. Unrecord, the bodycam FPS game, made headlines earlier this year as the footage looked incredibly realistic, to the point where some viewers felt uncomfortable watching the gameplay.

Drama, the game’s developer, assured viewers that the gameplay hasn’t been altered and that the FPS game is being built on Unreal Engine 5, which would explain why it looks so realistic. Unrecord doesn’t have a release date just yet, but we suspect we’ll hear more about the indie game in 2024. Here’s what we know about Unrecord making its way to Game Pass.

Will Unrecord be on Game Pass?

Unrecord has not been confirmed to arrive on Game Pass any time soon. It’s not unusual for games to be confirmed for Game Pass well in advance of their release date, but in the case of Unrecord which only has a few minutes of test footage available, it appears the game is still being developed.

We’ve already seen the release of several Unreal Engine 5 games in 2023, including Fortnite, RoboCop: Rogue City, and Ark: Survival Ascended. While these games stand out for their impressive graphics, it’s Unrecord’s hyper-realistic look combined with the body camera perspective that makes the visuals seem unbelievable.

There’s still very little information about Unrecord right now, but the developer will need to avoid touching on controversial topics if they hope to land a Game Pass deal with Microsoft. We do know Unrecord is a police game, hence the body cam, but this role opens the game up to early criticism. The dev has promised to “avoid undesirable topics,” but that might be difficult to do in a game where you control a police officer given the scope of their jobs.

That’s all we know about Unrecord coming to Game Pass. If you want to see what it’s like to solve crimes, we have a list of the best detective games to get through. Likewise, don’t forget to check out our best PC games list to play through the greatest titles available on this amazing platform.