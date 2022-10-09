Valheim build expert teaches you the perfect roof designs

There are some real Valheim build experts out there making incredible structures in the early access Iron Gate survival game. Thankfully, some of them are more than happy to share their techniques with other players, and the latest project from one such amazing architect teaches you some great strategies to make perfect roof designs in the crafting game.

Living up to their name, The Friendly Gamer is on a mission to help Valheim players design cooler-looking and more realistic rooftops for their homes and other buildings. As they explain, real-life roofing tends to extend out over the walls of buildings, to ensure that they provide adequate cover and allow space for rain to run off. Using small one-metre wooden beams, they show how to construct ‘roof frames’ along the edge of your structures to build atop.

Once you’ve got the basic structure down, The Friendly Gamer has plenty of options to take it to the next level. Using two different takes on a circular building as an example, they show how to create basic roof frames for a circular dome design, or an arrowhead-shaped advanced frame that gives a fancier-looking roof design. They also explain how to build multi-tiered roofs for an even snazzier finish, with clear and concise examples throughout.

You can see their roofing strategy diagrams on the Valheim Reddit, where they have already gained a hugely positive response from the community. One commenter even remarks, “I am an actual roofer and the sh*t you guys do is impressive and actually translates in real life.” As if that wasn’t enough, they have another set of alternate designs that they describe as “built from the inside rather than the outside.”

If you’re not quite sure what that means, or are more of a visual learner, they’re also translating this into a helpful six-part video series. At the time of writing, the first two parts are currently available – the first a quick introduction to more realistic roofing and the second showing how to build their circular roof designs and fill in gaps in your roof in a manner that is both functional and pleasing to the eye.

The Friendly Gamer is no stranger to fancy builds – developer Iron Gate picked them out for August’s highlighted Valheim build of the month, a rather stunning bridge with (you’ve guessed it) some incredibly detailed roof tower designs. What better place, then, to start sprucing up your builds than with their top tips?

With the recent arrival of Valheim on Game Pass and the addition of crossplay to one of the best co-op games on PC, there’s never been a better time to start your adventure. We still don’t have a set release date for the major Valheim Mistlands update, but we’ll be sure to keep you informed on all the latest news as it happens.