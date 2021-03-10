Valheim Hearth and Home – everything we know

Valheim, the Norse survival game, has sent millions of Viking warriors into the wilderness in search of glory in battle – and the equally noble quest that is building the coolest mead hall. Or perhaps taming a squadron of wolves to follow you around and munch on those pesky greylings so you can focus on mining and building in Valheim. The game is currently in early access, and while there’s already plenty of content to sink your teeth into, players are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Valheim updates.

Hearth and Home will be the first major update to Valheim, as revealed in Iron Gate’s Valheim roadmap. They’ve also got updates two through four lined up; namely, Cult of the Wolf, Ships and the Sea, and Mistlands. So far, though, the developers have been hard at work ironing out some of the hitches with multiplayer, particularly how Valheim dedicated servers run – and balancing the game to make Valheim bosses a little more challenging.

Hopefully, though, now that Valheim has been sailing strong for a good few weeks, the focus can shift to the release of the Hearth and Home update.

Valheim Hearth and Home release date

No Hearth and Home release date has been announced yet – we’ll let you know the second any new information comes to light. If Iron Gate is planning to fit all four announced updates into 2021, as the roadmap states, then hopefully we should see Hearth and Home in March or April.

Valheim Hearth and Home new content

Hearth and Home will focus on the base building and cooking side of Valheim. This is excellent news for the creative Viking builders out there, who will hopefully have lots of brand new building pieces to play with.

As any Valheim veteran will tell you, preparing several hearty meals before setting out on an adventure is vital – but trekking around picking up berries and bloodbags gets a little tiring. To say nothing of the emotional toll of taming Valheim boar for the sole purpose of eating them.

In a Twitch livestream, Iron Gate artist Robin Eyre revealed that the team plan to rebalance cooking, and potentially add new cooking stations.

That’s everything we know about the Valheim Hearth and Home update at the moment. Time to craft the best Valheim armour and Valheim weapons so you can venture into the scariest biomes to collect ingredients.