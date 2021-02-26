Valheim updates – everything coming in the Valheim roadmap

Valheim has skyrocketed in success from its Steam Early Access release at the beginning of February, with over four million players now taking up axe and shield to earn their place in Valhalla. We’ve seen troll heads tumble, avoidable greyling deaths, and Vikings unite to take on tough Valheim bosses – and there’s more on the way.

Valheim has made strides since we first dropped into Viking purgatory with nothing but our undies and a will to survive, setting the course for a long journey through choppy waters and hostile biomes. Part of its success as a survival game boils down to top notch base building, and a tough yet fair progression system that has bred some of the best gaming memes to date.

The simple yet versatile building system has ignited players’ creativity – not only have players built Sauron’s eye, but also created a replica of the Millennium Falcon using what we can only imagine is a lot of wood. There’s more where that came from, as the first update focuses on base building and recipes, but Iron Gate Studio has laid out exactly what we can expect from the future of Valheim.

Valheim release date roadmap

There will be four large Valheim updates, plus more modes and plans on the way, alongside smaller patch notes to balance the game and fix bugs. Although there aren’t any release dates promised just yet, here’s what to expect from each major Valheim update.

Hearth and Home – homebuilding and cooking

– homebuilding and cooking Cult of the Wolf – exploration and combat

exploration and combat Ships and the Sea – boat upgrades and more ‘stuff’ in the Ocean biome

– boat upgrades and more ‘stuff’ in the Ocean biome Mistlands – a brand new “pretty foggy and inhospitable” biome.

We can visit the Mistlands already, but they’re currently devoid of content, so hopefully this update will fill in the gaps in our existing world. The most adventurous Vikings among us have also discovered another new biome – the Ashlands – where you can mine Flametal from glowing metal piles. There’s no use for this resource currently, but we’re eager to see what kind of cool Valheim weapons we can forge with it.

If Odin Wills It

As well as these four updates, there are more plans to be implemented, such as adding Odin’s other raven Munin, improving combat, and creating more locations for Vikings to explore.

Multiplayer interactions

Combat improvements

Moon phases

Tar pits

Vendor inventory expansion

Svartalfr Brigands

More unique locations

Sandbox Mode

Munin

While you’re waiting for these updates to drop, why not check out our Valheim building guide, plus effective ways of mining iron and bronze. Or, if you’re past that and having trouble taking on the newly buffed bosses, here’s how to defeat Bonemass in Valheim.