A Valheim fan is recreating Skyrim’s Riften bit by bit

While you do plenty of adventuring in Valheim, it’s often the base building I return to most – it’s just relaxing, okay? The community’s creativity shines through as the Viking game settles into its quieter months between updates. We recently caught a glimpse of a wonderful fan build of The Witcher 3’s Kaer Trolde, though the most recent project we’re following is another fan’s in-progress build of Riften from Skyrim.

Dreggas13 has been streaming the project, uploading progress shots to Reddit here and there, and it’s all looking rather fab so far. The Valheim fan is currently working on the Honeyside area, showing off shots of the sleeping lodge and the gatehouse. However, some of the more impressive parts of the build are the sewers below the city. I’ve always found mining below the surface, or simply creating the illusion that you’ve done so, one of the more fidgety parts of creating nice builds in Valheim, so it stands out.

Riften is found far to the southeast of Skyrim. The city features a large canal that served small cargo boats that would come through, though it fell into disrepair due to a lack of trade during the Civil War. Fret not, though, as Riften is doing just fine, thanks to its bustling industry of fishermen and mead makers.

You can create plenty of tankards to drink mead from in Valheim and you can even swallow a Bukeperry if you want to blow chunks. Maybe Riften and Valheim are a better fit for each other than we initially thought.

Here is one shot of the build so far:

Looking at the Valheim roadmap, we’re getting a mountain biome update early this year, though we don’t have a precise date. It’s a little area refresh to keep us busy until the more extensive Mistlands update arrives, which will introduce an entirely new biome. For more information, check out our regularly updated guide above.