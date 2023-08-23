Valheim update Hildir’s Request has arrived on live servers. If you’ve been waiting for the big overhaul to move to the game proper, it’s now time to jump on and find Hildir in Valheim. The sister to Haldor, Hildir the merchant follows in his profession – but has run into troubles with missing stock in the Viking co-op survival game. The update also includes the introduction of difficulty modifiers, and developer Iron Gate is running a Valheim contest titled the Trial of Tyr for the toughest hardcore players to prove themselves.

The Valheim Hildir’s Request patch notes lay out everything you need to know – the full patch notes below are listed in both abbreviated and complete forms to keep those of you who prefer to avoid spoilers safe. Along with the new merchant and her associated quests, there are also several new Valheim dungeons and mini bosses to encounter, along with some crafting improvements and additional items.

If you’re wondering how to find Hildir in Valheim, you’ll want to head to the Meadows biome. She’s got a few possible spawn locations that can be allocated at random, so have a wander around and you’ll probably spot her icon or the roaring fire at her camp.

Also included in the update are eight new hairstyles and five additional beards – along with a barber station that lets you adjust these in-game. When you’ve made your choice, you’ll also be pleased to know that equipping helmets no longer hides your hair selection, making it all the more worthwhile.

Several quality-of-life improvements are also rolled in, such as improved quick stacking and manual snapping to make precise Valheim building easier, and then there’s the new difficulty modifiers. You’ll have a choice of a lower-difficulty casual mode, a ramped-up hardcore playthrough, or the option to adjust server difficulty modifiers individually to customize your experience more thoroughly.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the best, you might want to join the Valheim Trial of Tyr. This hard mode contest runs Tuesday August 22 to Tuesday September 5, 2023 and tasks you with completing a run up to and including mounting the head of the final Mistlands boss on the game’s hard difficulty preset as a solo player without dying, getting outside help, or using any dev commands.

Trials of Tyr rules

Those of you wanting to join the Trial of Tyr will need to play with a fresh character on the official world seed ‘MX7L9GYcf2’ on the ‘Hard’ difficulty preset. Your run must be streamed on Twitch or YouTube or fully recorded without any breaks in footage, and then sent to @Valheimgame on Twitter using the hashtag #Trialoftyr. If you manage to record the fastest time, you’ll earn “a custom-made engraved Viking tankard” bearing your name and time.

Valheim Hilidr’s Request patch notes 0.217.14

Here are the full patch notes for the Valheim Hildir’s Request update on August 22, 2023, courtesy of Iron Gate:

Abbreviated Patch Notes

New Content

New NPC: Hildir the merchant

New locations

World modifiers added

2 new crafting extensions

New hair and beard styles

New items

Improvements

Hair and beards are now visible when equipping helmets

Various visual improvements

Quick-stack button added

Manual snapping for building added

Detailed Patch Notes

New Content

New NPC: Hildir the merchant

New location: Hildir’s camp

New location: Smouldering tomb (classic dungeon)

New location: Howling cavern (classic dungeon)

New location: Sealed tower (open dungeon)

3 new mini bosses

World modifiers button added to start game screen with many customization/difficulty options (select a preset or design your own)

8 different Fireworks added (Including Thunderstone and Black Core thrown in the fire)

New item: Sparkler

New clothing: 10 hats & headscarves

New clothing: 14 dresses and tunics

Black forge extension: Vice (Upgrades to level 3 possible)

Magetable extension: Unfading Candle (Upgrades to level 3 possible)

New material: Barber kit

New furniture: Barber station

New material: Iron pit

New furniture: Firepit

8 new hairstyles

5 new beard styles

4 new music tracks

Quality of Life

Quick stack button to quickly place all items already in a container from your inventory. Can also be done by simply holding the use key when interacting with a container

You can now manually choose snapping point with Q & E for precision building

Intro sequence can now be skipped from the pause menu and the game can be paused while in the intro

Workbench and Forge now get slightly increased build range when upgraded

Crafting benches’ build range is now cylindrical instead of spherical

Precision placement of buildpieces changed to show when holding ctrl

Added ability to copy build piece while in build mode

Hair and beards are now visible when equipping helmets

Additional bug fixes can be found via Iron Gate on Steam.

As long as you’re not competing in the Trial of Tyr, there’s plenty of handy Valheim console commands to help you through your journey, or you can turn to the best Valheim mods if you’re looking for some fun ways to spice up your next adventure.